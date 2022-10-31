Transformers Holiday Optimus Prime and New EarthSpark Figures Unveiled at London Comic Con 2022

New Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures weren't the only reveals that Hasbro had on their London Comic Con 2022 schedule this past weekend. They also revealed the second wave of figures in their Transformers: EarthSpark lineup, which is based on the upcoming animated series that's set to begin streaming on Paramount+ on November 11th.

To top it all off, Hasbro revealed a handful of new Transformers Generations toys, including Holiday Optimus Prime (which appears to be inspired by holiday Star Wars figures) and Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Magnificus – both of which will be available to pre-order starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET tomorrow, November 1st here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout). You can check out details on the full Hasbro Transformers lineup for MCM London Comic Con 2022 below followed by a gallery of images. Additional retailer pre-order links will be added as they become available.

London Comic Con 2022 Transformers Generations Reveals:

Transformers Generations Holiday Optimus Prime – $55.99 / Pre-order on 11/1: "'Tis the season as Hasbro introduces the all-new Transformers Generations Holiday Optimus Prime action figure, featuring holiday-inspired deco and details, including a Santa Claus Autobot faction logo on the trailer. Holiday Optimus Prime converts from robot to licensed Volvo truck mode in 37 steps and features green-tinted windows and snowy deco details. The figure comes with multiple accessories, including a candy cane ion blaster, the Matrix of Holiday Spirit and a truck trailer that can attach in truck mode that opens to become a battle station.":

Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Magnificus – $24.99 / Pre-order on 11/1: "The Transformers Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters, including the new Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Magnificus action figure. Like all Transformers Generations Selects, Magnificus can't be found in the main Transformers Generations toy line. This new figure is based on the original e-Hobby exclusive Magnificus action figure released in 2005 and can convert from robot to microscope mode in 18 steps, while also including a blaster accessory that can attach in both modes."

Upcoming EarthSpark Releases (Expected Launch: April 2023)