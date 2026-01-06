The Best Transformers Movie Gets a New Must-Have Collectible [Exclusive]

It is rarely a shock when the Transformers brand announces a fresh wave of plastic companions for fans to display on their shelves. The franchise was famously born out of a desire to move product for Hasbro, yet the property quickly transcended its commercial origins to become a cornerstone of modern pop culture. Over the decades, the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons has birthed an intricate mythology that spans multiple animated series, thousands of comic book pages, and a massive live-action film saga. However, despite the billion-dollar spectacles of the modern era, many fans still maintain that the peak of the entire franchise remains the 1986 animated classic The Transformers: The Movie. To celebrate this landmark occasion, a legendary hero is returning to the spotlight with a brand new collectible that captures a pivotal moment in Cybertronian history.

Hasbro has officially unveiled the Transformers Studio Series MTMTE Collection Voyager Class Autobot Hot Rod action figure, commemorating four decades of the animated masterpiece. This 5.5-inch collectible is designed with meticulous movie-inspired details that allow fans to recreate the hero’s journey from the big screen. The figure features a complex engineering process that enables it to convert from its classic robot form into its iconic futuristic sports car mode in exactly 29 steps.

In addition to its intricate poseability, the set comes packed with several essential accessories, including a beam sword, a shield, and a fishing rod to recreate the peaceful moments before the war arrived at Hot Rod’s doorstep. This release is part of a larger lineup designed to celebrate the enduring appeal of The Transformers: The Movie while providing modern collectors with the highest level of articulation and screen accuracy possible.

When Can You Get Your New The Transformers: The Movie Hot Rod Action Figure?

Priced at $34.99, the Voyager Class figure is recommended for ages eight and up, though its complex transformation and high-end finish are clearly aimed at the adult enthusiast market. Eager fans will need to act quickly to secure their piece of history. This release is a retail exclusive, meaning it will only be available through Target and the official Hasbro Pulse storefront. Pre-orders at Target are already online, while the Hasbro Pulse storefront will open pre-orders on January 6 at 1 PM ET. While the physical product is not expected to arrive on doorsteps until Spring 2026, the demand is anticipated to be exceptionally high given the unique status of the source material. It is highly recommended that interested buyers place their orders as soon as the window opens because limited-edition anniversary figures often sell out fast.

Why Is The Transformers: The Movie So Popular?

When The Transformers: The Movie first arrived in 1986, it was a deeply divisive project that famously traumatized its young target audience by killing off established icons like Optimus Prime. Hot Rod himself was a lightning rod for controversy at the time, as many fans blamed the young Autobot for his role in the death of the legendary leader. However, time has been incredibly kind to the film and its characters.

Modern audiences now view The Transformers: The Movie as a daring epic that pushed the boundaries of what children’s entertainment could achieve. The vibrant colors, the heavy metal soundtrack, and the high-stakes narrative have turned it into a permanent fan favorite that stands taller than many of its big-budget successors. By offering a figure that includes a fishing rod, Hasbro is leaning into the nostalgic affection for the character’s introduction, reminding fans of the innocence that existed before the Matrix of Leadership changed everything.

You can pre-order the Transformers Studio Series MTMTE Collection Voyager Class Autobot Hot Rod on Target right now. Hasbro Pulse pre-orders will be available on January 6 at 1 PM ET.

