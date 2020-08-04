Transformers' Shockwave Gets a Retro Statue From Sideshow Collectibles

✖

Joining similar statues made from Grimlock and Soundwave, Decepticon Shockwave will be the latest Generation One Transformer to get a snazzy 9" statue from Sideshow Collectibles. For those who remember the size and scale of the Transformers, that's something like 1/72nd scale, but it's still big enough to make an impression on the shelf. Sculpted by Amos Hemsley, the statue will be available to ship in mid-2021. It retails for $220, although if you really want to you can get on Sideshow's installment plan for about $65 per payment until it's paid off. The actual statue hasn't been manufactured yet, but you can see a mock-up of the demo below.

Appointed as Guardian of Cybertron by Megatron, Shockwave -- loyal and driven exclusively by his own bizare version of logic -- remained on the planet for millions of years, while the Autobots and Decepticons hibernated on Earth, and terrorized the remaining Autobot resistance movements on Cybertron during that time. When Megatron was reactivated at the start of the G1 cartoon, Shockwave eventually made his way to Earth to join his compatriots. The G1 version of the character was retired following Transformers: The Movie, suggesting that he may have been one of the many "classic" Transformers characters to die during the battles depicted in that film, althogh he was never seen dying onscreen. He has returned in various other continuities, and in the comics that are set in a version of the Generation One universe.

Here's how Sideshow describes the statue in their official write-up:

(Photo: Sideshow Collectibles)

"Sideshow and PCS Collectibles present the Shockwave Classic Scale Statue, ready to shock your army of Transformers collectibles.

"The Shockwave Classic Scale Statue measures just over 9" tall on a rubble-covered Decepticon logo base. This cold and calculating enemy of the Autobots aims his arm cannon, ready to defeat his emotion-driven enemies with logic and strategy.

"The Shockwave Classic Scale Statue features a unique cel-shaded deco application that captures the iconic two-dimensional style of the Generation 1 Transformers cartoon as a three-dimensional collectible. Shockwave is detailed with purple and grey tones as well as orange and pink accents on his central eye and weaponry, recreating his distinct animated appearance with expert detail. The statue also includes two swappable right arms, one with a gesturing hand and one grasping a purple blaster weapon.

"It's only logical- bring home the Shockwave Classic Scale Statue by PCS Collectibles and upgrade your Transformers collection today!"

You can pre-order the Shockwave statue -- currently scheduled for release between April and June of next year -- at this page.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.