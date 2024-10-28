Transformers Studio Series 86 Constructicons Pre-Orders Are Here

The first big Transformers pre-order figures from Hasbro’s 1027 event this past weekend are here, and it’s a pretty exciting drop. Studio Series Constructicons Bonecrusher (Deluxe Class) and Scrapper (Voyager Class) from the 1986 animated film Transformers: The Movie are now available to add to your collection, and you’ll need them if you’re planning to create the Devastator action figure. Details, images, and pre-order links are available below.

Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Transformers: The Movie Constructicon Scrapper / $34.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Combine the 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) Constructicon Scrapper figure with other Transformers Constructicon action figures to create the Devastator action figure! Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to front-end loader mode in 17 steps. The figure has articulated head, arms, and legs for action poses.”

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Transformers: The Movie Bonecrusher Action Figure / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Build Devastator! Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Deluxe Class Bonecrusher action figure, inspired by Transformers: The Movie! Combine the Bonecrusher figure with other Transformers Constructicon action figures to create the Devastator action figure! Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to bulldozer mode in 16 steps. The figure has articulated head, arms, and legs for action poses.”

Note that EE is running a promotion that offers $10 – $50 off orders over $100 with free U.S. shipping through Halloween. All other orders have $7.95 flat shipping with a mint condition guarantee. You can check out more of Hasbro’s recent releases for Transformres, Star Wars, Marvel, G.I. Joe and More right here.

How To Watch Transfomers One At Home

You can watch Transformers One online starting October 22. TF One is available for purchase here on Amazon’s Prime Video and on Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).

Transformers One Blu-ray and DVD Release Date

You can own Transformers One on disc starting December 17. You can pre-order the Transformers One 4K steelbook, 4K UHD + Blu-ray set, and DVD versions on Amazon.

When Does Transformers One Come Out on Streaming?

The Transformers One release date on Paramount+ hasn’t been revealed, but Paramount movies typically arrive on the platform after a three-week digital window. TF One could be available to stream on Tuesday, November 12th. Additional details on how to stream all of the Transformers movies can be found here.