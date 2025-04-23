Transformers Teams Up With The NFL For Helmet Robot Figures

Hasbro has launched numerous Transformers crossovers, but their latest collaboration is the biggest yet. Step aside Cleatus (that football robot mascot you’ve seen on NFL broadcasts over the years), because Hasbro has partnered with the NFL for a collection of Transformers figures that can be converted from robot to helmet mode in 23 steps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first wave comes just ahead of the NFL Draft for 2025, and includes a robot for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers. Each figure stands around 5.5-inches tall in robot mode and includes a mini helmet and football accessory. Presumably, if these figures sell well, other teams will be added to the roster. That said, pre-orders are available via the links below priced at $24.99 each with a release date set for December 15th. Sellouts are likely, so reserve one while you can. You won’t be charged until it ships.

“Teaming TRANSFORMERS up with the NFL is an extremely exciting milestone as we explore strategic and innovative ways to grow the franchise,” said Tamara Grindrod, Global Play Leader, Action Brands at Hasbro. “TRANSFORMERS continues to deliver a …MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE experience for fans through epic storytelling, toys and more. This latest collaboration is a great example of how we’re connecting new and passionate fanbases with our iconic characters.”

New England Patriots’ Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman had the following to say about the collaboration on yesterday’s Games with Names podcast:

“I’m honored to be teaming up with Hasbro once again to support an iconic collaboration between the TRANSFORMERS franchise and the NFL,” said Julian Edelman, New England Patriots Super Bowl MVP. “It is a dream to see two of my passions come together for this unique collaborative product line. I can’t wait for TRANSFORMERS and football fans to get their hands on one of these premium collectibles and see their epic conversions. Tune in to my latest “Games with Names” podcast episode where I chat more about this awesome project!”