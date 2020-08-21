TUBBZ Bloodbath Line Features Classic Horror Characters as Collectible Ducks

Last year, Numskull kicked off their TUBBZ line of collectibles featuring bath duck figures "cosplaying" as some of our favorite pop culture characters. They're even more fun that Funko Pops in a lot of ways, and now horror fans can get in on the action. Their new Bloodbath wave of ducks inspired by The Exorcist, The Lost Boys, Stephen King's IT, and Beetlejuice are up for pre-order!

Indeed, you can pre-order the Betelgeuse, Pennywise, Regan, David, and Michael TUBBZ collectible duck figures right here at GeekStore for $12.99 each. The figures are expected to arrive in October - just in time for Halloween. Note that each duck figure is made from PVC and stands at around 3.5-inches tall and comes packaged with a tub display stand (we assume it's not actually filled with blood). You can find more TUBBZ figures in the link above, including numerous figures that are on a 2 for $20 sale at the time of writing.

In related news, the 2009 holiday horror anthology film Trick 'r Treat will likely be on many watch lists for fans this Halloween. The film may not have been fully appreciated at the time of its release, but that has certainly changed in the years since. Take this Sam Funko Pop figure for example. Trick 'r Treat is popular enough to earn the Deluxe Pop treatment.

The Trick 'r Treat Sam Deluxe Pop figure features Samhain sitting with his Jack O' Lantern. It's a Spirit Halloween exclusive that you can order right here for $21.99 with shipping expected on or before September 24th. The new figure is the first in Funko's Trick 'r Treat line since a Sam figure was released way back in 2014. It follows hot on the heels of another exclusive Spirit Halloween Funko Pop figure from a Halloween cult classic - Billy Butcherson from Disney's Hocus Pocus.

