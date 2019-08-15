Gaming

Cosplaying Duck Figures Feature Skyrim, Batman, LOTR, Spryo, and More

TUBBZ figures are kind of like Funko Pops…only with ducks. Bath ducks to be more precise (they […]

By

TUBBZ figures are kind of like Funko Pops…only with ducks. Bath ducks to be more precise (they even come with a tub display stand). The question is, will cosplaying duck figures be as collectible as Funko Pops? Well, it appears that Numskull Designs is making a big push in terms of licensing for TUBBZ because they’re following up on their initial Borderlands 3 release with a massive wave of new figures based on DC Comics, Lord of the Rings, Skyrim, Spyro, Ghostbusters, Street Fighter, Fallout, Destiny, and Crash Bandicoot.

Pre-orders for the new TUBBZ duck figures are available right here for $12.99 each (the estimated shipping dates are listed in in the descriptions for each figure). The current list of available figures (along with images) can be found below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

  • Borderlands 3: Troy, Brick, Maya, Tyreen, Lilith, Tiny Tina, Moxxi, Psycho
  • The Lord of the Rings: Legolas, Sauron, Gandalf, Frodo
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Jarl Balgruuf the Greater, Alduin, Ulfric Stormcloak, Dovahkiin
  • Spyro the Dragon: Spyro, Ripto, Moneybags, Elora
  • Crash Bandicoot: Crash, Dr. N. Gin, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex
  • Street Fighter: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Blanka
  • DC Comics: Batman, Harley Quinn, Joker, Robin
  • Fallout: Vault Boy, Vault Girl, T-51, Nuka-Cola Girl
  • Destiny: Cayde-6, Lord Shaxx, Eris Morn, Sweeper Bot
  • Ghostbusters: Winston, Peter, Egon, Ray

Check out the slides below for a closer look at some of our favorite waves in the series.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Skyrim Ducks

Spyro Ducks

Lord of the Rings Ducks

Ghostbusters Ducks

Fallout Ducks

Crash Bandicoot Ducks

DC Comics Batman Ducks

Tagged:

Related Posts