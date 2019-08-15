Cosplaying Duck Figures Feature Skyrim, Batman, LOTR, Spryo, and More

TUBBZ figures are kind of like Funko Pops…only with ducks. Bath ducks to be more precise (they even come with a tub display stand). The question is, will cosplaying duck figures be as collectible as Funko Pops? Well, it appears that Numskull Designs is making a big push in terms of licensing for TUBBZ because they’re following up on their initial Borderlands 3 release with a massive wave of new figures based on DC Comics, Lord of the Rings, Skyrim, Spyro, Ghostbusters, Street Fighter, Fallout, Destiny, and Crash Bandicoot.

Pre-orders for the new TUBBZ duck figures are available right here for $12.99 each (the estimated shipping dates are listed in in the descriptions for each figure). The current list of available figures (along with images) can be found below:

Borderlands 3: Troy, Brick, Maya, Tyreen, Lilith, Tiny Tina, Moxxi, Psycho

The Lord of the Rings: Legolas, Sauron, Gandalf, Frodo

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Jarl Balgruuf the Greater, Alduin, Ulfric Stormcloak, Dovahkiin

Spyro the Dragon: Spyro, Ripto, Moneybags, Elora

Crash Bandicoot: Crash, Dr. N. Gin, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex

Street Fighter: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Blanka

DC Comics: Batman, Harley Quinn, Joker, Robin

Fallout: Vault Boy, Vault Girl, T-51, Nuka-Cola Girl

Destiny: Cayde-6, Lord Shaxx, Eris Morn, Sweeper Bot

Ghostbusters: Winston, Peter, Egon, Ray

Check out the slides below for a closer look at some of our favorite waves in the series.

