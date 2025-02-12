Sagat and Blanka Figures Join The Ultra Street Fighter 2 Series From Jada Toys

Jada Toys has a new Street Fighter release up their sleeve! The company is expected to release two new 6-action figures in their Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers lineup today, February 12th at 12pm ET – Blanka and Sagat. Naturally, the two 1:12 scale action figures will include a few accessories. Blanka’s figure includes an extra set of hands and an alternate head as well as effects parts. Sagat, on the other hand, includes an alternate set of open hands and a Tiger Shot effects part. The two figures will be available to pre-order after the launch time right here at Entertainment Earth. Direct links will be added below when available, so stay tuned.

ada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II Blanka

Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II Blanka 1:12 Scale Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth: This 1:12 scale action figure is expertly crafted to capture Blanka’s primal energy and unique fighting style. With remarkable articulation, you can recreate his most memorable moves from the game, including his devastating Rolling Attack, his electrifying Electric Thunder and his iconic Beast Mode poses. This set includes interchangeable heads, hands and Electric Thunder effect pieces. His fierce presence is ready to bring chaos to your collection.“

Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II Sagat Figure

Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II Sagat 1:12 Scale Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth: “This 1:12 scale action figure is expertly crafted to showcase Sagat’s towering physique, disciplined stance, and signature attacks. With exceptional articulation, you can recreate his most devastating moves from the game, including his crushing Tiger Uppercut, powerful Tiger Knee, and his iconic Tiger Shot. This set includes interchangeable heads, hands, Tiger Shot effect piece and stand to bring his fiercest battles to life.“

Street Fighter Movie Set For 2026

Sony and Legendary Pictures now plan on bringing fans the Street Fighter movie in 2026. After losing their two big directors to another project, the studios have had to reschedule and make plans for a new director. So far, no one has been announced.

Previously, directors of A24’s Talk to Me, Danny and Michael Philippou, were attached to the project. But unfortunately those two left the project to go work on another A24 project, Bring Her Back. Without the new directors, Street Fighter seems like it’s at a stand still. However, Sony’s and Legendary Pictures’ new release date of March 20, 2026 makes it feel like this is definitely a priority for the studios. Back in May of last year, Legendary Pictures revealed the first logo for the movie at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo. Appearing on a promo poster, the logo is splattered across a brick wall. Fortunately for fans, the logo is pretty identical to the original, perhaps signaling that the project is aiming to be close to its source material.

While we wait for more details on the new movie, you can check out the latest entry in the Street Fighter saga, Street Fighter 6, now available on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S and other systems.



