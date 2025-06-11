Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth Popcorn Bucket Can Roar and Dilate Its Pupils (Exclusive)

The next installment of the Jurassic World series, Jurassic World Rebirth, hits theaters on July 2, bringing with it a new crew and a terrifying new mutated dinosaur. These days, when a big blockbuster movie hits theaters, you can bet it’s coming with a crazy popcorn bucket, and we’ve got the exclusive first look at the Jurassic World Rebirth design that will be coming to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood and online in June/early July.

There appears to be something of a popcorn bucket arms race happening right now in Hollywood, and Jurassic World Rebirth already has an interesting option coming from Regal. However, Universal is going a step further with a cute T-Rex-shaped bucket that can open and close its mouth and unleash “a mighty roar sound effect”. There’s also a button that can shift the dino’s pupils from small to wide. Is it the best movie popcorn bucket released to date? You be the judge, but it’s a safe bet that it will sell like crazy. Below you’ll find official details on where you can order one, but stick around for another funk product that Universal is cooking up for the film.

Jurassic World Rebirth Popcorn Bucket – $39.99 / Coming in late June / early July to shop.UniversalOrlando.com: “The Jurassic World Rebirth Popcorn Bucket is shaped as a T. rex whose mouth opens and unleashes a mighty “roar” sound effect. Its backside features a button that lets you shift the dinosaur’s pupils from small to wide. Inside, fill it to the brim with all the popcorn your heart could ever desire when “Jurassic World Rebirth” is released.”

Universal is also planning to release the Delores Aquilops Interactive Shoulder Pal, which perches on your shoulder that activates with sound and movements when you pet its back or by moving its “licorice accessory” near her. Other than just looking adorable, the baby Aquilops has a few sound effects and can also move its neck, mouth, and eyes, making it a pretty interactive figure. You can find details about the availability of the shoulder pal below.

Delores Aquilops Interactive Shoulder Pal – $55 / Coming in June to shop.UniversalOrlando.com: “The Delores Aquilops Interactive Shoulder Pal is an adorable baby Aquilops that sits cozily on your shoulder. Bring the licorice accessory near her or pet her on her back to activate all its cool sounds and make her neck, mouth, and eyes move!”

If you’re shaking in your boots with excitement for the next Jurassic World installment, then don’t go anywhere without checking out all the available merch. Mattel, LEGO, and others have already released their Jurassic World Rebirth lines and they’ve got a few impressive items. Look out for the Mattel Rumble ‘n Rampage Distortus Rex, a $50 interactive figure of the newest dino bad guy.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters July 2.

