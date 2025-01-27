Unmatched Board Game Adds New The Witcher Editions

Unmatched, a battle-centric board game where players match together unusual warriors from across popular media and use mini-figures to bring those skirmishes to life, has introduced new warriors to its ranks… this time, from The Witcher! In fact, two new editions have been released, and each include an assortment of main characters like Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unmatched: Witcher: Steel and Silver even includes the Ancient Lenshen with some powerful abilities like a “Heart of the Forest” special. On the other hand, Unmatched: Witcher: Realms Fall includes both Philipa and Ereden, powerful warriors who would be useful to have on hand. If you’re considering participating in some intense battles, then check below for more details.

Unmatched: Witcher: Realms Fall / $49.95 / Order on Amazon: This set includes 2 new battlefields as well as Geralt, Ciri, and the Ancient Leshenand beast. This set is stand-alone and can be played right out of the box or combined with other Unmatched sets.

1 double-sided game board

4 hero figures

6 printed sidekick tokens

5 custom health dials

94 cards

Unmatched: Witcher: Steel and Silver / $49.95 / Order on Amazon: This set includes 2 new battlefields as well as Yennefer & Triss, Eredin, and Philippa. This set is stand-alone and can be played right out of the box or combined with other Unmatched sets.

1 double-sided game board

3 hero figures

4 printed sidekick token

5 custom health dials

96 cards

The Witcher 4 Will Have Romance Options

The Witcher video game franchise is incredibly popular, partially due to the game’s inclusion of some really fun romance options. Luckily for us, the game’s creator has confirmed that these options aren’t going anywhere.

In an interview with GameSpot, CD Projekt Red’s game director, Sebastian Kalemba said “it’s a part of the way we make games. It is a part of human nature. It’s a very normal thing. Without that I think we wouldn’t be able to tell the very full story.” Kalemba continued, “We want to pay a lot of attention to it and make it super compelling and very meaningful. So, it’s not just to make a romance for the sake of making a romance. That’s not the CDPR way.”

While romance is only one part that makes The Witcher work, it’s still something we wouldn’t want to miss out on, so we’re glad to hear it isn’t going anywhere.



Want to stay up to date with all The Witcher news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!