Very Limited-Edition Hoth Princess Leia Doll Set To Drop On May the 4th

Once again, Disney has tons of new items in store for Star Wars fans in honor of Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th. One of those very special items will be a very limited edition Princess Leia Doll designed to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Standing at 16-inches tall with fabric clothing and an included R2-D2 figurine, this is likely to be a popular release. You’ll want to keep that in mind because only 4,890 will be produced, so if you’re hoping to snag one you’ll have to be fast. Everything you need to know to add it to your collection can be found below.

Th limited edition Princess Leia doll–plus R2-D2 figurine–commemorating the 45th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will be available starting at 8am PT / 11am ET on May 4th here at The Disney Store (price TBA). Note that the link will be inactive until after the launch. A gallery of images and official info can be found below. You can preview more Star Wars Day releases at The Disney Store right here.

Princess Leia Limited Edition Doll – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary / Available to Pre-order on May 4, 2025 – Limited to 4,890 pieces: “Prepare for an Imperial invasion with our limited edition Princess Leia doll–plus R2-D2 figurine–commemorating the 45th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Debuting on May 21, 1980, this classic sequel continues to take audiences on a wild ride through the galaxy. On the icy planet Hoth, Princess Leia Organa and the rebels face an attack from formidable Imperial forces, before she escapes on the Millennium Falcon. Designed for fans and collectors alike, our dynamic duo, with detailed sculpting and authentic costuming, invite you on a daring mission to celebrate the saga.”

Ashley Eckstein Launches a Colorful Star Wars Day 2025 Clothing Line

Ashley Eckstein, the voice actor of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and founder of the Her / Our Universe clothing brand, has launched a collection with ’80s vibes for The Disney Store that features bold neon, spray-paint inspired designs with fun references to the series.

The collection starts with the Star Wars Sling Bag, which features the Resistance Starbird symbol, while the pullover sweatshirt options for spray-paint styled headshots of the characters of the series on the sleeves and ”May the Force Be with You” on the front. For those who want to add a more playful and cheerful Star Wars style to their wardrobe, check out the links below.

