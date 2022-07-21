Walmart SDCC Collector Con 2022 Exclusives: Day 1 Roundup

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 kicks off tomorrow, July 21st, and that means it's time for Walmart to throw another Collector Con event. If you're unfamiliar, Collector Con events are a multi-day showcase for Walmart exclusive collectibles. In this case, the event will take place on July 21st and 22nd with product drops starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on both days. Expect these exclusives to include items from brands like Funko, Star Wars, Marvel, Hot Wheels, DC Comics, Transformers, LEGO, Pokémon, WWE, Barbie and more. To make things easy, we'll be keeping track of these new releases for you right here as they go live.

A round-up of the new Collector Con reveals will be available below after they launch complete with order / pre-order links, so stay tuned. Note that Walmart's SDCC 2022 Funko Pop exclusives will tie into this event, and you can keep tabs on all of the retailer shared exclusive Pops right here via our master list. An Artist Series of Black Panther Legacy Funko Pops was also revealed as an early Collector Con exclusive, and pre-orders are available here now. Finally, we know that the Transformers x Top Gun: Maverick Robot will return for Collector Con.

Walmart SDCC 2022 Collector Con Day 1: