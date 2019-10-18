The Where’s Waldo Funko Pop is Right Here

Waldo (or Wally in the UK) from the delightfully frustrating Where’s Waldo? books by Martin Handford is now a Funko Pop! He has a unique design when compared to your average Pop – more like one of their 5 Star figures. Still, this is definitely a Pop figure that you’ll want to own, if only to make a game of hiding it around the house.



The Waldo Pop is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. You’ll definitely want to reserve one now, because the Waldo Pop figure will be…hard to find on store shelves.

“For 32 years a man in a red and white striped shirt and cap has been eluding his fans, hiding among massive crowds of people as he travels across the world and through time. In the United Kingdom he’s known as Wally, and in the U.S. he goes by Waldo. Add Pop! Waldo to your collection and bring the puzzle adventure home.”

In other Funko news, The Disney Treasures The Nightmare Before Christmas box is live with a Sandy Claws Pop figure (finally!), Oogie Boogie dice (these really make the set if you ask us), a Jack Skellington Funko Racers figure, and a Jack in the box mini.

The NBX box is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here – and it’s specially priced at $25 (24% off). The Nightmare Before Christmas is especially popular with Funko fans, so if this set sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. Note that Hot Topic recently confirmed that this will be the last of the Disney Treasures boxes, which makes it extra special.

