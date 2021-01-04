Where's Waldo Vans Sneakers Can Be Found Right Here

Where's Waldo and Vans have teamed up for a collection of shoes and apparel that pay homage to the classic puzzle book series created by British illustrator Martin Handford (known as Where's Wally in the UK). And the best part? You don't have to work very hard to find them. We have all of the information you need right here.

The Where's Waldo x Vans collection includes both footwear and apparel that feature designs based on Waldo's iconic red and white striped shirt, beanie, and blue jeans as well as a notoriously difficult Waldo beach hunt from Handford's first Waldo / Wally book. Apparently, the way to identify the real Waldo is to find the one missing a single shoe. What's more, the original version of the puzzle included a woman sunbathing topless, which generated quite a bit of controversy when it was found years after the book was published.

The Where's Waldo designs appear on Vans Authentic, Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, and Slip-On sneaker styles along with a range of t-shirts, and hoodies in sizes for adults and kids. You can shop the entire Where's Waldo collection here at Vans.com with prices that range from $26 to $85. If the sneakers sell out at Vans, you can also find them via the following retailers:

From Vans:

"Vans’ popular Era silhouette features an all-over postage stamp pattern with stamps bearing memorable Where’s Waldo characters. Meanwhile, the Sk8-Hi features Waldo’s arch nemesis, Odlaw, an evil twin of the worldwide traveler who dons a black and yellow color scheme. The Sk8-Hi is transformed into a black and yellow checkerboard pattern on the quarters of each shoe. If fans look closely, hidden among the checks are Waldo and Odlaw on both the adult and kids’ version."

"International fans will rejoice for the Old Skool with signature red and white stripe uppers that are complimented by a white Sidestripe and a printed midsole with international versions of the renowned series, including France’s “Ou est Charlie?” to Dutch “Waar is Wally?” The Old Skool is finished with question mark-printed laces to complete the motif. Kids who are too busy adventuring to waste time on shoelaces can enjoy the international Old Skool V, equipped with Velcro strap closure."

