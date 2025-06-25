Woobles Lazy Egg Gudetama Kit Is Perfect For Beginner Crocheters

If you relate to the Japanese egg character Gudetama, then this new Woobles bundle is exactly what you need. Gudetama’s whole life mantra revolves about making things easy – and that’s the best part about making him into a Woobles crochet set. Woobles wants to make it easy for you too!

If you’re looking for a relaxing afternoon activity with helpful instructions and easy to use tools, The Woobles x Gudetama collection is exactly that. Woobles has created an entire lineup of easy DIY crochet bundles centered around the ease and ‘lax attitude that Gudetama stands for. If you want to go all-in, the Gudetama Eggs-press Yourself Bundle is $120 right now, on sale from its original price of $141, and it includes everything in the Gudetama line. Read below for a complete list of all available items in the bundle, and head to the Woobles website to check out all of the available options, which are priced at $7-$45 individually.

Netflix’s 2022 anime series Gudetama: An Excellent Adventure was apparently the 7th most watched anime available on Netflix back in 2023, pulling in 4.3 million views, so the power of Gudetama cannot be underestimated. Last month, the popular Sanrio game Hello Kitty’s Island Adventure celebrated its “Month of Meh”, a month to celebrate how “all of us would prefer to stay in bed sometimes.” Gudetama’s laziness and method of overall apathy is something everyone needs to remember sometimes, even the hardest working gamers and crocheters. If you don’t remember to go easy on yourself, you’ll burn out, and end up a burnt egg that will still need some time to cool.

The new Wooble line-up also includes individual sets for the Sunny Side Up Beginner+ Kit, Egg on Rice Beginner+ Kit, and the Gudetama in the Shell Beginner+ Kit, meaning if the challenge of an entire bundle feels overwhelming, you can also pick up just one set to spend your time on. The philosophy that Gudetama lives by would say go easy on yourself. While you’re at it, you might also want to check out the awesome LOTR Woobles set that launched earlier this year.



