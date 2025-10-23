1991 HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar Expansion Is Back With 5 New Quests

The cult classic HeroQuest board game was released in 1989 by Milton Bradley and re-released by Hasbro / Avalon Hill in 2021. Since then, five of the six main original boxed Quest Packs have been re-released, with the sixth and final pack (HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar Quest Pack) being announced today in pre-order for a release in March 2026. As with some of the previous quest pack releases, it will include the original gameplay along with some enhancements.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar Quest Pack Pre-Orders

The new HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar Quest Pack will feature 10 quests – 5 based on the original 1991 iteration and 5 new quests. It will also come with 27 miniatures (including an alternate Wizard hero sculpt), 64 game cards with updated custom artwork, a cardboard tile sheet, and a game guide. It is also said to add a new skill acquisition game mechanic. Pre-orders are now open here on Amazon priced at $49.99. You can take a closer look at the game via the image gallery below.

Keep in mind that you will need the core HeroQuest Game System or HeroQuest First Light in order to play the expansion. The Game System can be found here on Amazon along with additional expansions. First Light can only be found at Target currently. Previous Quest Pack re-releases include the following:

Kellar’s Keep (1989/1991)

(1989/1991) Return of the Witch Lord (1989/1991)

(1989/1991) The Frozen Horror / Barbarian Quest Pack (1991/1992)

/ Barbarian Quest Pack (1991/1992) The Mage of the Mirror / Elf Quest Pack (1992)

/ Elf Quest Pack (1992) Against the Ogre Horde (1990)

In the HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar Quest Pack players must come together to stop Zargon from getting his hands on the legendary magic of 1,000 Dread sorcerers locked away in the High Alter of the Northern Dread Wastes.