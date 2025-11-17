Star Wars Life Day 2025 Gift Guide: Lightsabers, Black Series, Trains, Contented Purring, and More

November 17th Star Wars Life Day 2025, an annual holiday for fans that takes place on the original air date of the infamous 1978 holiday special. It’s a day to celebrate family and strive for joy, harmony, and the latest Star Wars merch from The Disney Store. Indeed, this Life Day event looks more like Star Wars Day thanks to a ton of new and returning collectibles like Star Wars The Stranger and Baylan Skoll lightsaber hilt replicas and the Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Playset. But that’s only the beginning. As you’ll see below, this collection includes a wide range of items that spans everything from train sets to a Loth-Cat plush figure that can purr contentedly. If you’re looking for unique Star Wars gifts this holiday, look no further.

The Best Star Wars Life Day 2025 Releases (Our Picks)

Star Wars The Stranger and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Hilt Replicas ($325 / $249.99): Inspired by the props used in Star Wars: The Acolyte and Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+. Note that both of these releases include lightsaber blades and that the Baylan Skoll Lightsaber was originally available as part of a 4000-piece set with a Shin Hati hilt that you can still get here at The Disney Store priced at $400.

Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Playset ($350): This playset was originally released for Star Wars Day 2025 and sold out quickly. Features include a 4 3/4” LCD screen with attraction content, multiple button-activated features like C-3PO character phrases, door opening with chime, and dynamic light effects for the cannons, headlights, and rear thrusters. It also comes with C-3PO and R2-D2 Droid Factory figures and removable panels allow you to view the interior. Inside you’ll find 25 3.75” scale seats with seat belts and “immersive interior lighting sequenced to media.”

The Black Series Anakin Skywalker & Clone Captain Rex Action Figure Set ($59.99): This Clones of the Republic Star Wars The Black Series 2-pack set from Hasbro includes 6-inch figures of Anakin Skywalker and Clone Captain Rex with lightsaber and blaster accessories. it also includes a removable helmet for Captain Rex.

X-Wing vs. TIE Advanced Battle Pack – Micro Galaxy Squadron ($39.99): This Micro Galaxy Squadron release includes Luke Skywalker’s X-wing and Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced, along with micro figures of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and R2-D2. The cockpits on both vehicles open to accommodate the figures.

Galactic Archive Series Loth-Cat Plush Figure ($99.99): This is a A screen-accurate, highly detailed Loth-Cat collectible plush/figure from the Star Wars Galactic Archive Series. It features touch-activated sound effects on the back, chest and head that activates “contented purring”. Sounds relaxing. I’m sold.

501st Legion Clone Commander Jesse Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults ($119.99): A full-scale adult electronic helmet inspired by Clone Commander Jesse (ARC Trooper) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It features a distressed finish, a voice-changing function, and over 10 real character phrases.

Jedi Knight Revan Deluxe Helmet for Adults ($79.99): This is a premium, adult-sized roleplay accessory helmet for the redeemed Jedi Knight Revan. It features a detailed worn finish and comes with an attached white fabric hood..

501st Battalion Clone Trooper Talking Action Figure / Star Wars Power Force ($34.99): This is a large scale (10 1/2” tall) talking action figure of an elite Clone Trooper from the 501st Legion. It is fully poseable with 14 points of articulation and features a light-up blaster, motion-activated lights and sounds, and button-activated character phrases.

Chewbacca Life Day Talking Action Figure ($34.99): This is a detailed, 11.5-inch action figure of Chewbacca in his red Life Day robes, featuring talking and motion-activated sounds, and holding a light-up transparent orb.

Star Wars Lionel Train Sets & Cars (Price Range: $126.99 – $574.99): This massive new collection features a Rebel RS-3 LionChief Freight Set and an Empire RS-3 LionChief Freight Set (both $574.99) that include a Bluetooth-controlled locomotive, illuminated rolling stock, and track. Additionally, there are four new add-on cars: two character boxcars (Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader) and two themed gondola cars (Droids and Stormtroopers) to complete the set.

The collection above represents our favorite items from the Star Wars Life Day 2025 merch collection. You’ll find additional items, like apparel for the whole family, here at The Disney Store.