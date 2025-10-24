Casetify Set to Release An Adorable Zootopia 2 iPhone Collection (Exclusive)

Disney’s sequel to the much-loved Zootopia is right around the corner on November 26th, and to celebrate a “Ssssurprise Week” is now in effect that will include a ton of new Zootopia 2 merch releases. One of the biggest drops comes from Casetify, purveyor of high-end cases and accessories for iPhone and Android. Comicbook’s got the exclusive look at the entire collection, which, if I do say myself, is pretty cute.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Zootopia 2 Can Be Anything” is my favorite of the cases. The colorful rainbow (if you consider pink, yellow, and two blues a rainbow) made of Zootopia characters is fun and I like the choice of colors. If anyone’s looking to rock a new Earbuds case, the Judy and Nick Earbuds Pouches are adorable. Shaped as the characters heads, it’s a loud but cute accessory item and it fits in perfectly in the era of the Labubu.

Zootopia 2 Casetify Collection Launch

A trip back to Zootopia is long overdue. The new Casetify collection brings back the adorable characters just in time for the new sequel. Head below to see the entire collection including photos and prices so you can decide what to get beforehand. The entire collection will be available to pre-order on Thursday, October 30th here at the Casetify website.

Zootopia 2 Stickermania Case – Starting at $38

Zootopia 2 Character Custom Case – Starting at $38

Zootopia 2 Judy Phone Case – Starting at $38

Zootopia 2 Nick Phone Case – Starting at $38

Zootopia 2 Judy & Nick Pattern Case – Starting at $38

Zootopia 2 The Tubes Case – Starting at $38

Zootopia 2 Can Be Anything Case – Starting at $38

Zootopia 2 Stickermania Earbuds Pouch – $32

Judy Earbuds Pouch – $35

Nick Earbuds Pouch – $35

Nick Stickermania Earbuds Case – $42

Judy Stickermania Earbuds Case – $42

Zootopia 2 Stickermania Cardholder Stand – $38

Zootopia 2 The Tubes MagSafe Wallet – $38

Zootopia 2 Custom Cardholder Stand – $38

Zootopia 2 Judy & Nick Pattern iPad Case – Starting at $60

Nick & Judy Phone Charm – $60

“Sssssurprise Week is inspired by Zootopia 2’s all-new character Gary De’Snake, voiced by Academy Award winner and star of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ke Huy Quan. Collabs include Funko Pops, Squishmallows, Loungefly, and more. Check out some of the now-available Zootopia 2 merch here at The Disney Store and here at Walmart.



Want to stay up to date on the latest new Disney collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!