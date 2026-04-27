Pre-Order the Daredevil: Born Again Daredevil & Jessica Jones Marvel Legends 2-Pack Now

Choo-choo! All aboard the Daredevil: Born Again hype train!

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Hasbro just handed you the perfect excuse to celebrate your fandom. The Marvel Legends Series is dropping a brand-new Daredevil & Jessica Jones 2-pack inspired by the Disney+ series, and pre-orders are live right now.

Two street-level legends. One box. Zero reasons to sleep on this one.

Time for a Team-Up

Both the Daredevil and Jessica Jones figures are built to the beloved 6-inch Marvel Legends scale, with series-inspired designs pulled straight from Born Again. The figures feature premium sculpting, series-accurate deco, and over 20 points of articulation per figure. So if you’re posing them mid-battle or just standing them on your desk to look cool, you’ve got options. The window box packaging is also display-ready right out of the gate, which collectors will appreciate.

The 2-pack comes loaded with 13 accessories total, and they’re not just filler. Jessica Jones gets alternate hands and an alternate head, a phone, and SLR camera, and a coffee cup. Daredevil comes with alternate hands and an alternate head, his billy clubs, and a connecting line for mid-swing display poses. The combination of accessories gives you serious scene-recreation potential, from staging a rooftop showdown to a tense street-level standoff.\/but

Pricing, Pre-Orders & When to Expect It

Why the 2-pack? Well, in Born Again, Jessica Jones is pulled back into the chaos of New York City as Wilson Fisk tightens his grip on the city as its newly minted mayor. She and Daredevil end up working together to push back against Kingpin’s expanding regime in a street-level team-up that feels like it was made for the Marvel Legends treatment. If you’re a fan of the grounded, gritty side of the MCU, this collection is for you.

The 2-pack is priced at $55.99, which is solid value for two fully accessorized, premium Marvel Legends figures. You can lock in your pre-order now through Entertainment Earth or Hasbro Pulse. And like most pre-orders through these retailers, you won’t be charged until the order ships. The estimated ship window is November 2026, so you do have some time, but that’s no reason to wait.

Marvel Legends 2-packs are fan favorites (and Jessica Jones has plenty of pull entirely on her own). Pre-order your Daredevil & Jessica Jones Marvel Legends 2-pack now and secure it before the window closes.