Funko Drops Classic Sonic the Hedgehog Pops: Mecha, Mighty, Fang, and Amy

A new wave of Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pops is always a welcome sight, especially when the wave includes classic and deep cut characters. Fans of ’90s games like Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, and Triple Trouble will certainly be excited for this collection, which includes Fang the Sniper, Mecha Sonic, Mighty the Armadillo, and a classic Amy with a Chase variant that features a wink and Tarot cards.

The Amy Chase with the Tarot Cards is likely to be the star of this wave if you’re lucky enough to score one, but we’re also excited to see Fang and Mighty after their appearances in games like Sonic Superstars and Sonic Mania. Sadly, a Ray the Flying Squirrel Pop isn’t part of this collection, but we have to imagine that one will arrive soon enough so that you can pair with Mighty. Just don’t be surprised if it’s an exclusive. The Mecha Sonic figure from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is also looking pretty amazing.

Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pop Pre-Orders

Pre-orders for the entire wave of new Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pops can be found here at Entertainment Earth and here at Funko now. Direct links to Amazon are available below.

Don’t forget that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 set to come out on March 19, 2027. That’s a ways off at this point, but Paramount has big plans for the franchise moving forward, so it’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll be watching Sonic movies and spinoffs for some time to come.