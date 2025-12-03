Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense Controller Preorders Land Ahead Of Luna III Update

Sony is lining up a new collectible just as Genshin Impact enters another big chapter. To celebrate the fifth anniversary and the arrival of Version Luna III, the Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense controller dresses the standard PS5 pad in a look that feels like it came straight out of Teyvat concept art. Priced at $85, it targets fans who treat controllers like display pieces as much as everyday hardware. Preorders open December 11 at 7 am Pacific and 10 am Eastern, giving you a specific date to circle on the calendar. They should be available to pre-order here on Amazon around that time. Meanwhile, several other special DualSense designs are sitting on a holiday season discount, so this window is tailor-made for refreshing the controller lineup.

Why This Genshin DualSense Drop Hits At The Right Time

This anniversary controller lands between the Luna III update and the holiday rush, giving you a clean window to plan your upgrade. You get fresh story content, a new look for your main pad, and stackable discounts on other themed DualSense designs all in the same festive stretch for good.

Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense Design And Details

The Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense wears an ethereal white base with gold and green accents that instantly recall in-game menus and splash screens. Arcane-style glyphs trail across the shell so it feels more like a magical relic than a standard pad, while subtle emblems of Traveler twins Aether and Lumine give both protagonists choices a quiet shout-out. A small Paimon graphic adds a playful focal point every time you pick it up, almost like a chibi mascot watching over co op runs. Sony worked directly with HoYoverse on this finish to mark the fifth anniversary and tie the launch to Version Luna III, so it reads more like a limited anniversary item than yet another colorway. At $85 with preorder slots opening December 11, it clearly aims at fans who want the main controller to match the world they keep coming back to.

How Luna III And Hexerei Passives Tie Into The Hype

Version Luna III goes live on December 3, bringing new characters, quests, and other content that give you plenty of reasons to drop back into Teyvat. One of the big mechanical shifts comes from Hexerei passives, which buff specific characters and push you toward fresh team compositions that can feel stronger and more flexible in combat. That kind of shake-up often pulls lapsed players back into resin spending, weekly bosses, and event checklists. Pairing this content wave with the Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense turns the moment into something closer to an expansion era, where you are not only tinkering with builds but also upgrading the gear on your couch. When you log in to test Hexerei teams and see a dedicated Genshin pad waiting on the table, the whole loop feels more like an anniversary ritual than just another patch night.

Other Limited Edition DualSense Controllers You Can Still Grab On Discount

If your setup wishlist goes beyond Genshin art, Sony’s wider lineup of limited edition DualSense controllers is currently discounted by around $20 for the festive season, bringing prices to roughly $64 until December 18. You can lean into platformer energy with the bright Astro Bot Joyful pad or tap into saga vibes with the God of War 20th Anniversary controller. Ghost of Yōtei editions stand out with either gold or black accents, and the gold and white version pairs especially well with sweeping samurai adventures. That design keeps the familiar DualSense tricks, with punchy haptic feedback that lets you feel impacts and adaptive triggers that add tension when you steady weapons or pull draws. Every special edition still supports multi-device connectivity over USB Type C or Bluetooth, so you can move between PS5, PC, and mobile cloud streaming while keeping your favorite artwork in hand.

How And Where To Preorder The Genshin DualSense And Save On Others

Preorders for the Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense controller start on December 11 at major retailers, with a $85 tag on the ornate anniversary design. If you want this specific version for the Luna III era, planning ahead makes sense before collector demand tightens the stock. At the same time, existing limited edition DualSense models such as Astro Bot Joyful, God of War 20th Anniversary, Ghost of Yōtei, Icon Blue, and the Death Stranding 2 controller sit at around $64 until December 18, giving you a friendlier entry point into themed hardware.

