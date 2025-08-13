Genshin Impact Adding New Feature to Let Players Design Their Own Levels

Genshin Impact remains one of the most popular gacha games around for good reason. It’s got a compelling story, interesting characters, and a beautiful world. But with the recent news that the game will be ending support on PS4, fans need a win. And this newly announced feature just might be the creative spark Genshin Impact fans are looking for.

HoYoverse recently announced a brand-new User-Generated Content Gameplay System feature that’s been in the works for a while. The developers aren’t ready to roll out the level-design system just yet, but the feature is coming along well enough for an official announcement. With the UGC Gameplay System, Travelers will be able to design, create, and play their own game stages. It’s sort of like bringing the Roblox creation system to Genshin Impact, but with those gorgeous anime graphics.

Image courtesy of HoYoverse

Genshin Impact has offered some scaled-back in-game creation for players before. Events like Divine Ingenuity let players create custom challenges for one another to take on, while Serenitea Pot has allowed players to design their own custom realms. But this new feature will be much more robust, giving Travelers far more control over the game stages they create in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact UGC Gameplay Feature, Explained

According to this latest update from HoYoverse, the UGC system will let players create custom “games” within Genshin Impact. When it releases, players will have access to an in-game editor to create custom gameplay experiences. Travelers will be able to design the following types of experiences, among others:

Simulations

Adventure Stages

Survival Challenges

Party Games

When designing their Genshin Impact gameplay experiences, Travelers can focus on solo stages or games designed for a co-op experience. In other words, it looks like there will be a lot of creative freedom available for those interested in making their own games within Genshin. And yes, official Genshin Impact assets will be available for players to use as they design their levels.

Image courtesy of hoyoverse

Along with this new UGC feature, Genshin Impact will also add another layer of social spaces for players. In the creation space, gamers will be able to gather in multiplayer lobbies to discuss gameplay experiences and share moments from various experiences. For those looking to build connections with their fellow Travelers, this is just as exciting as the new creative tools.

It’s possible there will be level requirements or other requirements for players to be able to create custom levels in Genshin Impact. The feature is still in development, but playtesting is set to begin soon. So, interested parties should stay tuned for an announcement about how to test out this new creative feature in Genshin Impact.

As of now, HoYoverse doesn’t have an exact release date for the new UGC Gameplay system in Genshin Impact. However, the team is aiming to release it before the end of this year. It’s likely we’ll hear plenty more about this creative new option within the game soon enough.

What do you think of this new user-created feature in Genshin Impact? Are you excited to design your own experiences for fellow Travelers? Let us know in the comments below!