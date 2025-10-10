Marvel Legends Executioner BAF Wave Debuts With WW2 Wolverine, Warbow, and More

New York Comic Con 2025 is underway, and Hasbro has a lot in store for fans of their Star Wars Black Series, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups. A full breakdown of the upcoming pre-orders will be available here via our Hasbro NYCC guide, but if you wanted to know what they have in store for Marvel Legends, you’re in the right place. For starters, Hasbro has launched the Executioner Build-A-Figure wave with 7 new additions that include the highly anticipated World War II Wolverine / Logan and Warbow figures that were teased at SDCC back in July. UPDATE: The figures are live now via the links below!

The remaining 5 figures in the lineup include a comic-inspired figure based on Iron Man’s Model 72 armor, Werewolf by Night, Enchantress, Phantom Rider, and Dark Avengers Spider-Man. Hasbro also unveiled a Black Bolt and Triton Inhumans 2-Pack, a Gorgon and Medusa 2-Pack, and Retro Spider-Man 2099 and Cardiac figures during their NYCC 2025 Marvel Legends livestream. Details about those releases can also be found below.

Marvel Legends Excecutioner BAF Wave Pre-Orders

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Executioner BAF wave will be available starting on October 10th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon and here at Walmart in addition to Hasbro Pulse. Direct links to the figures will be added below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. Naturally, that WW2 Wolverine / Logan figure is going to be the star of the show, which is why it’s the only figure without an Executioner piece.

Note that this is the first Build-A-Figure wave that Marvel has released since the Nemesis collection back in January. This follows only 3 BAF waves launched in 2024. That said, Hasbro appears to be moving away from the BAF model in favor of more deluxe releases like the Maximum Series, so keep that in mind with this wave. It might be one of the last chances you’ll get to collect a BAF set at retail price.

Marvel Legends NYCC 2025 Upcoming Pre-Orders

All of the Marvel Legends NYCC 2025 reveals listed below will be available here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon on their respective launch dates unless otherwise indicated.