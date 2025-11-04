Hasbro Retro G.I. Joe Classified MCM London Wave Drops Today

During the MCM London event last month, Hasbro unveiled new figures in their Marvel Legends, Transformers, and Star Wars Black Series lineups – all of which went up for pre-order last week. Of course, they didn’t forget about G.I. Joe.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

G.I. Joe Classified Retro Cardback MCM London Pre-Orders

A new 6-inch Retro Cardback wave that includes a female Crimson Guard, Zap, and Crazylegs was unveiled at MCM London and is set to go up for pre-order today, November 4th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. At that time, you should be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth. Direct links to Amazon will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. Also, keep in mind that Entertainment Earth has a sale going on that offers $10 – $40 off in-stock orders between $100 and $250 with free shipping. So if you want to stock up on G.I. Joe Classified figures, you can see what’s in-stock right here.

G.I. Joe Retro Cardback Female Crimson Guard – Pre-Order on Amazon

G.I. Joe Retro Cardback David “Crazylegs” Thomas – Pre-Order on Amazon

G.I. Joe Retro Cardback Rafael “Zap” Melendez – Pre-Order on Amazon

We don’t consider this to be an especially thrilling wave of figures, though if you want to build an army of female Crimson Guards, now is your big chance. Of course, the wave comes hot on the heels of Hasbro’s NYCC 2025 drop, which was substantial (there’s only so much G.I. Joe to go around!). If you missed them, details on the NYCC wave can be found below.

G.I. Joe Classified NYCC 2025 Pre-Orders