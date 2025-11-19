HBO’s The Last of Us TV Series Gets New Funko Pops With a Bloody Joel Exclusive

HBO’s The Last of Us television series wrapped up its second season back in May of this year, leaving fans with a long wait before Season 3. After taking home multiple Emmys, but also losing both creative heads Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, everything is up in the air right now. In the midst of all this uncertainty, Funko has launched a new wave of Pop figures that’s headlined by the Bloody Joel Miller Pop exclusive.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rest of the main wave includes a standard Joel Miller, Tommy Miller, Ellie, and a pretty scary-looking Clicker. In my opinion, the Bloody Joel and the Clicker figures are the standouts, especially if you don’t have any other The Last of Us figures.

The Last of Us Funko Pop Pre-Orders

Pre-orders for the new wave of The Last of Us Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth. If you would prefer to grab them on Amazon, you can do that (save for the Bloody Joel exclusive) vie the direct links below.

After the surprise exits of Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, fans began to express concern about the future of the series. Isabel Merced, who portrays Dina, the girlfriend of Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, gave her opinion on the matter in a recent interview. “I don’t know the full story, but I know that I trust in the team,” Merced said, “and that they’re making the best decisions, cause at the end of the day everyone just cares about this.”



“Moving forward, I’m going to keep in touch with them. I’m definitely going to keep in touch with them, so if I have any concerns as a fan of the game, originally, I would definitely bring them up,” she said. “I’m not involved with the behind-the-scenes of it all, I wish I was, cause I’m a control freak, but I trust in Craig.”



The Last of Us Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on HBO Max. Season 3 is not expected to premiere until 2027.



Want to stay up to date with the latest The Last of Us news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!