Here’s Every LEGO Set And Promotion Launching In November 2025

For LEGO, November 2025 is going to be less about new sets and more about discounts and promotions, especially for Black Friday. The LEGO Ideas The Goonies #21363 is the major highlight, though it is widely believed that the first-ever Star Trek set that LEGO officially teased will launch as the big Black Friday set this year. Known details on these sets, Gift With Purchase (GWP) opportunities, deals, and more can be found below.

LEGO GWP Offers and Deals For November 2025

Known LEGO Gift with Purchase sets that will be available in November 2025 include Disney Classic Animation Scenes #40773, which is a GWP offer that’s available on all purchases of $130 or more from October 28th to November 11th. There will also be several GWP sets attached to specific purchases. These offers include the following:

The Goonies: The Walshes’ Attic #40773 will be free with the purchase of The Goonies #21363.

will be free with the purchase of The Goonies #21363. Fish Tank Filter & Fish Food #5009823 will be available with the purchase of the Tropical Aquarium #10366 from November 13th through November 19th.

will be available with the purchase of the Tropical Aquarium #10366 from November 13th through November 19th. Star Trek Type-15 Shuttlepod is the rumored GWP set that will be attached to the rumored Star Trek: USS Enterprise D set when it launches on November 28th.

is the rumored GWP set that will be attached to the rumored Star Trek: USS Enterprise D set when it launches on November 28th. Additional GWP offers are likely for LEGO Insiders Weekend 2025, which is expected to take place on November 22nd and 23rd. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.

Note that all GWP sets can (and often do) sell out before their official end date.

As for deals, LEGO hasn’t officially announced their plans for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and LEGO Insiders Weekend, but you can expect to see double points offers for Insiders, special items that can be redeemed with points, sweepstakes, and more. Deals on select sets will be available via the LEGO Shop as well as retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

New LEGO Sets For November 2025

LEGO Ideas The Goonies #21363 ($329.99) – Order at LEGO: This set will launch at 9pm PT / 12am ET October 31st / November 1st for LEGO Insiders in early access. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on November 4th. As noted, you’ll get The Walshes’ Attic set free with your purchase while supplies last.

The LEGO Ideas Goonies set is inspired by the iconic 1985 film, and will allow fans to build a diorama of the treasure hunt scenes from the film in 2912 pieces. It includes a cross-section of the Fratellis’ hideaway and caves, One-Eyed Willy’s treasure room, interactive booby traps, hidden passageways, and more. Plus, the back of the model is the hull of the Inferno pirate ship. Minfigures will include Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Andy, Data, Stef, Brand, Sloth, Jake Fratelli, Francis Fratelli, Mama Fratelli, and One-Eyed Willy.

LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium #10366 ($479.99) – Order at LEGO: This set will launch at 9pm PT / 12am ET November 12th / 13th for LEGO Insiders in early access. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on November 16th. It will come with the Fish Tank Filter & Fish Food set as a GWP bonus.

Presumably, this 4154-piece set are for people that would love to have an aquarium but without any of that pesky upkeep. To aid in its relaxing vibe, the set will include numerous interactive elements to bring the fish and the plants to life. You also find some hidden surprises, like a treasure chest that can open and close.

Again, November is a unique month for LEGO in that surprises are reserved for the end of the month for Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. The Star Trek: USS Enterprise D set is an unconfirmed, but pretty safe bet to be one of those surprises. That said, stay tuned to Comicbook for detailed information on these events when it becomes available.

As far as notable LEGO pre-orders go, the LEGO Back to the Future Speed Champions Time Machine Set #77256 is sure to be one of the most popular releases of January 2026, so might want to reserve a copy now. You might also want to check out the 4 new LEGO Batman sets that will officially launch in March.