Last Call To Double Down On Goonies LEGO Ideas Walshes’ Attic and Disney Animation Scenes Free Sets

The majority of exciting things happening with LEGO for November 2025 will occur later in the month, but it gets started on a high note with the highly anticipated LEGO Ideas Goonies 21363 set. The adventure starts tonight, October 31st / November 1st for a price that is actually pretty reasonable for what you get, especially since there will be two fantastic gift with purchase (GWP) sets tied to this release. There’s a lot to unpack here – including Ke Huy Quan revisiting his role as Data – so let’s dive in. UPDATE: Today, November 7th, is the last day to get The Goonies: The Walshes’ Attic (40773) as a free GWP set. The Disney Classic Animation Scenes (40774) offer ends on November 11th. In other words, today is your last chance to get both of these sets for free with the Goonies 21363 set.

LEGO Ideas The Goonies Set Features

The LEGO Ideas Goonies set is, of course, inspired by the iconic 1985 film, and will allow fans to build a diorama of the treasure hunt scenes from the film in 2912 pieces. It has everything. A cross-section of the Fratellis’ hideaway and caves, One-Eyed Willy’s treasure room, working booby traps, hidden passageways, and Easter eggs galore. What’s more, the back of the model is the hull of the Inferno pirate ship.

Interactive elements include the ability to drop boulders and activate trapdoors with the Copper Bones Skeleton Key. You can also play the Skeleton Organ, though playing the wrong note will result in a nasty surprise just like in the film. As noted, there will also be plenty of Easter eggs, right down to a nod to the legendary deleted octopus scene.

As far as Minifigures are concerned, you’ll find a total of 12: Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Andy, Data, Stef, Brand, Sloth, Jake Fratelli, Francis Fratelli, Mama Fratelli, and One-Eyed Willy. Now, that you’ve seen how amazing this Goonies LEGO set is, let’s talk about when, where, and how much. We think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

The LEGO Ideas The Goonies #21363 set will launch at 9pm PT / 12am ET October 31st / November 1st for LEGO Insiders in early access priced at $329.99 here at the LEGO shop. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on November 4th, but you should really sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here if you haven’t already. As for the price, it’s very good for a set of this size and with these features, especially given that customers that order the set between November 1st and November 7th (or while supplies last) will get the The Goonies: The Walshes’ Attic (40773) and Disney Classic Animation Scenes (40774) as free Gift With Purchase sets.

The 179-piece Walsh Attic set will allow you to recreate The Goonies movie scene in which Willy’s treasure map is discovered in the Walsh family’s attic. It will also bring your total Goonies minifigures count to 14 with the addition of Irving Walsh and Irene Walsh.

The 270-piece Disney Animation set features a retro-style console TV with turning knobs and antennae with 3 movie interchangeable movie scenes from The Lion King, Toy Story, and the Disney castle opener.

Data is Back!

Note that Data, aka Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, revisits his role in a short video that guides viewers through the features of the LEGO set. If the long awaited sequel to The Goonies never happens, this will be the next best thing. You can view the video on the product page at the LEGO shop, and read his comment about the opportunity below.

Ke Huy Quan notes: “Revisiting Data after all these years – but this time in LEGO form – has been such a joyful experience. The Goonies was all about heart, adventure, and friendship, and this set captures that spirit in fantastic detail. From the booby traps to the treasure room, it’s like stepping back into the tunnels with the gang – only now, I get to share that magic with a whole new generation of fans.”

The LEGO Ideas The Goonies set was submitted by Greece-based 3D artist and Fan Designer, Vaggelis Ntezes (LEGO Ideas name: Delusion Brick), as part of the LEGO Ideas program. He had the following to say about the project: “In designing this set, I revisited my childhood memories – growing up in the 80s, playing with LEGO Pirates sets and watching The Goonies,” said Vaggelis Ntezes. “Combining nostalgia, fantasy, and creativity, I wanted to build something that offered both playability and display value. The final design merges the legendary Inferno with the cave system and booby traps, capturing the spirit of adventure that made the film so unforgettable. I’m thrilled to see it come to life and hope it brings joy to fans old and new.”

