Hot Wheels Will Release a Die-Cast Monopoly Car For Only $1.25 (Updated)

Mattel’s Hot Wheels and Hasbro’s Monopoly are joining forces for the first time to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the classic game, and they’re doing so with a collectible that is shockingly affordable. The Hot Wheels Pass ‘N Go 1:64 die-cast car is modeled after the game’s iconic Race Car token, and you’ll be able to get one (or 10) starting on November 1st priced at only $1.25. UPDATE: The car is available individually on physical retail shelves at $1.25. If you’re lucky, you can also get it online as part of the overall L2593 Basics assortment, which includes 1 Hot Wheels 1:64 Scale Vehicle chosen at random.The assortment is available here at Walmart, though many of the cars in the assortment (including the Pass ‘N Go) aren’t pictured.

ORIGINAL: As you can see from the gallery of images below, Hot Wheels recreation of the classic Monopoly race car token, complete with a 90th anniversary logo. It’s designed to look “just as at home on the game board as it does speeding around a Hot Wheels track”.

Hot Wheels Pass ‘N Go Launches On November 1st

Mattel and Hasbro have joined forces in recent years on some strategic crossover collaborations, though this is the purest example of their partnership to date in our opinion. Plus, the $1.25 price point means that even casual fans will be interested in picking one up. It’s all very nice to see.

That said, the Hot Wheels Pass ‘N Go die-cast car is launching on November 1st, and it is expected to be available at retailers like Amazon and Walmart at some point during the day. Hopefully, they made a ton of them because, as noted, it will appeal to more than just collectors given that it costs about as much as a pack of gum.

Brian Baker, SVP of Board Games, NERF and PLAY-DOH at Hasbro: “For 90 years, MONOPOLY fans have raced around the board, collected $200, and dreamed of landing on Boardwalk first. Now, thanks to Hot Wheels, our iconic Race Car token is hitting the fast lane. The Hot Wheels Pass ‘N Go collectible is a mash-up of speed, strategy, and fun that brings together two legendary play experiences for fans of every generation.”