Iron Man Mark III Marvel Legends Figure Joins A-List Ranks

Hasbro’s latest Marvel Legends release is the A-List Iron Man Mark III, which is inspired by the Mark III suit from the first Iron Man film. The new figure does that suit justice, with complete articulation and 4 added accessories: alternate hands and blast effects. Also, I just love how shiny it is.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unfamiliar, the Marvel Legends A-List line focuses on premium, standalone releases of the MCU’s most iconic characters. These figures feature enhanced paint applications (so shiny), movie-accurate sculpting, and premium accessories. They are designed to be the “definitive” versions of these specific movie looks. Captain America (Endgame) and Spider-Man (Far From Home) figures kicked off the collection last year.

Marvel Legends A-List Iron Man Mark III Pre-Orders

If you’re looking for a simple but premium MCU Iron Man figure, this one might be the one to have. It’s available for $27.99 here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon with a release date set for February.

Iron Man’s Unused Alternate Post-Credits Scene

With Robert Downey Jr. about to rejoin the MCU as the villain Victor Von Doom, Comicbook’s own Kai Young decided to take a trip down the memory lane of the unused Iron Man scenes, the cut ones which, had they been included initially, would’ve changed Tony Stark’s entire direction in the MCU. In the theatrical release of Iron Man, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) approaches Tony Stark and introduces him to a bigger world of heroes. In this unused alternate ending, however, Fury lamented that he now had to deal with Stark on top of “gamma accidents,” “radioactive bug bites,” and “assorted mutants.” These mentions were originally teasers for the Hulk, Spider-Man, and the X-Men. But Marvel Studios was unable to include this scene as the characters’ film rights were not owned by Marvel, so the scene ultimately had to be cut.

Young’s entire list includes multiple cut scenes that would have connected other characters and concepts to the MCU even earlier. Head over to that article here to see every scene that was cut.



Want to stay up to date with the latest Marvel/Iron Man news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!