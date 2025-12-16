New Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends Action Figures Announced, Includes First Wesley Snipes Blade In 22 Years

Deadpool and Wolverine was one of the MCU’s most successful blockbusters of recent years, grossing $1.338 billion in the global box office. It didn’t just feature the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool; their trip to the Void also saw them encounter a wide range of heroes and villains from other timelines, meaning the film brought back the likes of Dafne Keen’s Laura Kinney and Wesley Snipes’ Blade.

At the time that the film hit theaters, Hasbro only had Deadpool and Wolverine figures ready to go, but wave 2 is on the way with the figures that we’ve been waiting for. Hasbro has officially announced that a Deadpool and Wolverine wave including new figures of Wolverine, Deadpool and Dogpool, Cowboypool, X-23, Cassandra Nova, and Blade will be available for pre-order on Tuesday December 16, from 10.00am PT / 1.00pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and via the Amazon links below. Here’s everything you need to know about this unmissable wave. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live! Direct links are available via the list below.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Wolverine (Yellow Suit)

Hugh Jackman was first cast as Wolverine in 2000, but Deadpool and Wolverine was the first movie where he actually suited up. A standard yellow suit figure was launched last year, but the new costume design has simulated battle damage patterned after the film itself.

Hasbro clearly know how important it is to get this figure right; the level of detail in the design is truly impressive, and the figure looks truly imposing in some of the shots, just as Jackman’s Wolverine should do. Some of the images tease some incredibly iconic moments from the comics, everything an X-Men collector has always wanted. The figure comes with alternate hands and heads; one head has a standard frown, the other a snarl for action poses.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Wolverine (Brown Suit)

Wolverine’s brown costume is only briefly seen, featured in a delightful Wolverine versus Hulk scene. It was actually wildly expensive to make for the film itself, with editor Dean Zimmerman revealing it cost about $100,000 to design and build. The Marvel Legends action figure is thankfully nowhere near as expensive, though, coming in at just $27.99.

This is probably going to fly off the shelves, and justifiably so. The figure has alternate clawless hands and phenomenal attention to detail – there’s a fantastic matte effect to the outfit, and there’s even stubble on the chin. Butterfly and double joints mean it can be posed really well. The figure comes with an alternate neck and a mask-piece to allow Logan to go unmasked – but, oddly, it doesn’t come with an alternate head, which you need to get from another figure. That’s probably the one weak spot here, because the figure feels oddly incomplete.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Blade

Wesley Snipes made his debut as Blade in 1998, and he’s always owned the role (sorry, Mahershala Ali). Snipes returned for Deadpool and Wolverine, and this is the first Marvel Legends action figure of his version of Blade in a staggering 22 years. Collectors have been asking for a new Blade for a long time, and it’s wonderful to see Hasbro make this a reality. It’s true this is an older Blade than the one some collectors will want, but the two different head sculpts are excellent, and the figure looks to be highly articulated – complete with butterfly joints and double joints.

In addition to the heads, Blade comes with two pairs of shades, alternate hands, a short sword, and a dart-launching pistol. The sword plugs into a sheath on Blade’s back, and he has a holster for the pistol. Hasbro noted the level of detail, complete with neck tattoos, and one of the alternate hands can even hold his shades – allowing for some really cool poses. We can only hope this sells well, and leads to some more classic Blade figures.

Deadpool & Wolverine – X-23 (Laura Kinney)

Dafne Keen’s X-23 was introduced in Logan, but we’ve sadly never had a figure based on that iconic role, likely because it would require a unique mold that couldn’t be reused. But Keen returned in Deadpool and Wolverine as an older Laura, and that design is perfectly suited to a Marvel Legends figure. The sculpt looks absolutely stunning, and the figure comes with two alternate heads – the latter being truly dynamic, as it features wind-swept hair.

In addition, X-23 comes with removable toe-claws, alternate hands, a backpack containing the Juggernait helmet, and the iconic glasses. In all honesty, it’s hard to think of anything Hasbro could have added to this particular figure; it feels like a highlight of the entire wave.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Cowboypool

Cowboypool was one of the most entertaining Deadpool variants introduced in Deadpool and Wolverine, joining the Deadpool Corps to take on Wade Wilson. It’s easy to see why Hasbro chose to make this particular figure, because Cowboypool is close enough to the original design to make it easy to mass-produce, but still has plenty of unique tooling. Some of the accessories here are stunning; there’s a spinning pistol effect piece that really stands out. He also has two standard pistols that can fit in holsters, and he has the alternate hands.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Cassandra Nova

Professor Xavier’s sister, Cassandra Nova was played by Emma Corrin. Hailing from Grant Morrison’s critically acclaimed New X-Men run, Nova was every bit as fearsome a foe as she is in the comics. The design is perfect, although the trenchcoat is likely to minimize poseability – but that’s a price worth paying for what looks like an excellent sculpt. Cassandra Nova comes with an alternate hand featuring a Mr. Paradox head attached to it; it’s a fun design, and Hasbro tease that the head can be placed on a Matt Murdock body to recreate the scene.

The head sculpt and design is excellent, and it’s particularly exciting given Cassandra Nova can be used for both movie and comics collectors. The outfit she’s wearing is one she actually wore during the Grant Morrison run, after all.

A Bonus Deadpool Unlike Any Other

The Deadpool and Wolverine wave is, of course, missing a Deadpool. Hasbro revealed an additional deluxe figure based on the film’s opening credits, where Wade Wilson loots Logan’s corpse and weaponizes his bones and skeleton. This figure will break with the rest of the wave and launch on January 29th, The figure comes with alternate hands bearing strapped-on adamantium claws, two sets of nunchuks based on bones, a spine and skull mace, and six additional alternate hands for bearing weapons. Mixing things up, Hasbro has added golden pistols from later in the film, and Hulk gloves for fun. There’s even a delightful Dogpool.

Hasbro was clearly faced with a challenge when it came to Deadpool; there have been so many previous iterations, making it hard to compete. The great thing here, though, is that the figure’s accessories make this version of Deadpool really stand out – especially the Dogpool. The paintwork is a little deeper red, making the model more film-accurate too.

