Marvel Legends ‘I Love You 3000’ Iron Man Figure Is a…Unique Valentine’s Day Gift

Hasbro’s final Marvel Legends fanstream of 2025 featured a ton of reveals that will take us through the end of January 2026. Pre-orders kicked off on December 16th with the release of a massive second wave of figures inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine. That will be followed today, December 18th with the launch of the Marvel Legends “I Love You 3000” Iron Man figure, which includes some features that will make it a fun, albeit strange, Valentine’s Day gift option.

The name of the figure no doubt conjures up strong emotions from the events of Avengers: Endgame, but this figure isn’t about heartbreak. In fact, this pink Iron Man armor (Mark XOXO perhaps?) has a unique heart-themed design. It also comes with alternate hands, blast FX, and a rose accessory. The packaging even has space to write a message to your beloved, presumably one that concludes with “I Love You 3000”. Not ready to commit? How about “I Think You’re Pretty Okay 30000”?

Marvel Legends “I Love You 3000” Iron Man Figure Pre-Orders

Of course, cute Marvel figures like this are a magnet for ridicule, but Hasbro keeps making them so people must be buying them. As said, it is an amusing gift idea for a very specific demo. If you’re in that demo, you’ll be able to pre-order one starting on December 18th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth priced at $34.99. It is also expected to be available here on Amazon around that time.