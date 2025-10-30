Star Wars The Black Series Cupid Ewok Is The Weirdest Way To Celebrate Valentines Day 2026

When words, chocolates, and flowers don’t quite express the affection that you feel for that special someone, it’s time to bring in Hasbro‘s Star Wars The Black Series Valentine’s Day 2026 Cupid Ewok figure. It says things that words simply can’t. Actually, there really aren’t any words for this thing, but I’m going to try.

The Valentine’s Day Star Wars Cupid Ewok figure features soft goods wings and a red headdress upon a very pink fuzzy-texture style deco. Accessories include a crossbow and arrow, a heart-shaped greeting card, and a pink BD droid companion. Then there’s the fact that it isn’t even Halloween 2025 yet, which makes this figure even more jarring. Then again, I have to admit that I like the “anything goes” mentality that I’ve seen with this figure and The Grinch Crocs that launched yesterday. It seems that product designers are descending rapidly into madness, and I’m here for it.

Star Wars The Black Series Ewok (Valentine’s Day Edition) Pre-Orders

If you would like to make this Cupid Ewok figure part of your Valentine’s Day 2026 plans, pre-orders are now open here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $27.99 with a release date set for January. While you’re at it, make sure to check out the collection of Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures that launched earlier this week as part of the MCM London drop.

Notable figures in the MCM London Black Series lineup include the Seventh Sister Inquisitor (from Rebels) and Jedi Master Dooku (from Tales of the Jedi). There’s also the Kyle Katarn figure announced at NYCC which falls under the Gaming Greats banner as it is based on the 1995 Dark Forces video game. Rounding out the list is fan favorite Quinlan Vos from the Clone Wars.