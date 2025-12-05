When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

Mattel Drops New MOTU 200x Cartoon Collection and Masterverse Waves

Following a MOTU x Thundercats and King Randor Cartoon Collection drop a few weeks back, Mattel has another big pre-order drop on tap for Masters of the Universe collectors today. This time around it’s spread across the Origins 200x Cartoon Collection and Masterverse lines and includes Evil-Lyn, Moss Man, Man at Arms, and Ram Man in the former and Despara, Keldor, and Dragstor in the latter. A breakdown of each figure can be found below complete with pre-order links.

MOTU Origins 200X Cartoon Collection (Wave 28) Pre-Orders

These figures are inspired by the early 2000s reboot of the MOTU toy line and the Cartoon Network show, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe which ran from 2002-2004.

  • Masters of the Universe Origins 200X Cartoon Collection Moss Man: Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: Comes with a club accessory inspired by the episode “Orko’s Garden.
  • Masters of the Universe Origins 200X Cartoon Collection Evil-Lyn: Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: A staff accessory is included inspired by the episode “The Beginning.”
  • Masters of the Universe Origins 200X Cartoon Collection Man-At-Arms: Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: A mace accessory is included inspired by the episode ‘Lessons.’
  • Masters of the Universe Origins 200X Cartoon Collection Ram Man: Pre-order on Amazon: This deluxe figure is inspired by the ‘Siren’s Song’ episode and comes with a battle axe.

MOTU Masterverse (Wave 20) Pre-Orders

