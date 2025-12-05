Mattel Drops New MOTU 200x Cartoon Collection and Masterverse Waves

Following a MOTU x Thundercats and King Randor Cartoon Collection drop a few weeks back, Mattel has another big pre-order drop on tap for Masters of the Universe collectors today. This time around it’s spread across the Origins 200x Cartoon Collection and Masterverse lines and includes Evil-Lyn, Moss Man, Man at Arms, and Ram Man in the former and Despara, Keldor, and Dragstor in the latter. A breakdown of each figure can be found below complete with pre-order links.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MOTU Origins 200X Cartoon Collection (Wave 28) Pre-Orders

These figures are inspired by the early 2000s reboot of the MOTU toy line and the Cartoon Network show, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe which ran from 2002-2004.

Masters of the Universe Origins 200X Cartoon Collection Moss Man : Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: Comes with a club accessory inspired by the episode “Orko’s Garden.

: Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: Comes with a club accessory inspired by the episode “Orko’s Garden. Masters of the Universe Origins 200X Cartoon Collection Evil-Lyn: Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: A staff accessory is included inspired by the episode “The Beginning.”

Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: A staff accessory is included inspired by the episode “The Beginning.” Masters of the Universe Origins 200X Cartoon Collection Man-At-Arms: Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: A mace accessory is included inspired by the episode ‘Lessons.’

Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: A mace accessory is included inspired by the episode ‘Lessons.’ Masters of the Universe Origins 200X Cartoon Collection Ram Man: Pre-order on Amazon: This deluxe figure is inspired by the ‘Siren’s Song’ episode and comes with a battle axe.

MOTU Masterverse (Wave 20) Pre-Orders