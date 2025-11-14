MOTU x ThunderCats Wave 3 and King Randor Cartoon Collection Origins Figure Pre-Order Details

Mattel has launched new figures in the Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins crossover series with a new 5.5-inch Lion-O, Panthor Man and Panthro in Eternian style making up the collection for Wave 3. This flips the script from Wave 2 which launched back in July with Panthro, He-Man, and Tygra in ThunderCats style. Clearly, Mattel is going back and forth with these waves.

Mattel has also paired the new MOTU ThunderCats with a single Cartoon Collection Origins figure of King Randor as he appeared in the ’80s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe TV series. Specifically, he’s inspired by the 1984 episode “The Magic Falls” which centers around the Eternia Day celebrations at the Royal Palace. He comes with Scepter of Power and sword accessories.

MOTU x ThunderCats Wave 3 and King Randor Cartoon Collection Pre-Orders

Not surprisingly, the King Randor figure is proving to be especially popular, having sold out quickly here at Entertainment Earth priced at $21.99. However, a listing is live here at Walmart priced at $19.44 as “Out of Stock” but it appears that it has yet to actually launch. It might also arrive here on Amazon in pre-order in the coming days.

As for the Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Wave 3 lineup, pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth individually and in a case for collectors. They may also arrive here on Amazon in the coming days.