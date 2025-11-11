McFarlane Toys Exclusive Reissues: Batman ’89, Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific and Superman

With the holiday season coming up, reissues are all the rage with Hasbro’s Marvel Legends and McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse lineups. McFarlane Toys is taking the opportunity to re-release several former Walmart and Target exclusives that have been unavailable for some time. This includes the Superman New 52 Gold Label figure, the Collector Edition Wave 11 #37 Guy Gardner Red Lantern and #38 Mr. Terrific Red Platinum Edition figures, and the Batman 1989 Platinum Edition figure. Only this time around they aren’t exclusive to their original retailers.

All of the McFarlane Toys reissues listed above are available to pre-order once again, but this time you can get them here at Entertainment Earth. Direct links can be found below along with details on accessories.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Exclusive Reissue Pre-Orders

Given that all of these figures sold out of their initial runs, it’s safe to assume that the reissues will follow suit. Reserve copies for your collection while you can, and make sure to check out more of the latest McFarlane Toys releases right here at Comicbook.