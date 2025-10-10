Spawn Headlines McFarlane Toys’ New Image Comics Action Figures Line [Exclusive]

McFarlane Toys has plenty of awesome collections releasing just in time for the holidays, from the DC Multiverse lineup to their MonsterVerse crossover collection, and now they’re celebrating the best of Image Comics. The company is behind some of the most popular and critically acclaimed independent comic book series to date, and during McFarlane Toys’ New York Comic Con 2025 panel on Friday, founder Todd McFarlane announced an all-new line of 7-inch scale “Elite Edition” action figures perfect for Image Comics fans debuting next year.

The upcoming Images Comics Founders – Elite Edition Action Figures series features six new figures based on some of the most iconic Image Comics characters, beginning with Spawn and the work of other Image Comics greats. The Spawn figure is an ultra-articulated replica of the iconic character, complete with a signed card by Todd McFarlane, accessories, and several different head and hand options. Spawn will be available for pre-order by the end of 2025, and the rest of the figures will be released periodically throughout 2026.

Full Image Images Comics Founders – Elite Edition Action Figures Details Revealed

Spawn will be just the beginning in the upcoming Images Comics Founders – Elite Edition Action Figures line. The first drop will be followed with collectible toy recreations of Erik Larsen’s Savage Dragon, Jim Valentino’s Shadowhawk, Spartan from Jim Lee’s WildC.A.T.S., Sara Pezzini from Marc Silvestri’s Witchblade, and Prophet from Rob Liefeld’s Youngblood.

McFarlane Toys’ six-figure line will bring Image Comics fans’ favorite characters straight from the page and to toy form, with very poseable figures complete with accessories specific to each character. Each figure will also come with a collectible art card and Elite Points to be used to redeem special rewards. Check out the full details below:

7” scale deluxe action figures are based on the most iconic characters from the Images Comics Founders

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Each will include a TON of accessories

Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card. Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes

Featured in McFarlane Elite Edition – Images Comic Founders window box packaging with foil accents

Pre-orders for McFarlane Toys’ Images Comics Founders – Elite Edition Action Figures Spawn figure opens later this year, and the remainder of the line will follow throughout 2026.

