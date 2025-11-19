Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Combinable Megazord Gets Best Price Yet (But It May Not Last Long)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has entered a new era, and while there’s quite a bit still to be revealed about the TV and movie sides of that era, the toy side of the franchise has officially kicked into gear. Earlier this year, Playmates Toys launched their Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition toyline, featuring action figures, Morphers, Zords, and more. Now you pick up the combinable Dinozords Megazord Battle Pack at its best price yet, but if you don’t want to miss out on the deal, you should probably scoop it up soon.

The Megazord Battle Pack is a 5-Pack that includes all 5 individual Dinozords along with their individual weapon accessories. There’s also a Mega Power Sword included, which is handy given that you can then combine all 5 Dinozords into the ultra-powerful Megazord. Normally, the Megazord Battle Pack retails for $89.00, but right now it’s on sale at Walmart for $60.00, and a $30 savings is easily the biggest price slash since it was released. You can order the Megazord Battle Pack right here.

Included in the set are the Tyrannosaurus, Mastodon, Triceratops, Sabertooth Tiger, and Pterodactyl Dinozords. Once combined, you can transform the Megazord into two different modes, including the standard Battle Mode and Tank Mode. Both modes look fantastic, and regardless of which mode you choose, the Megazord will be a substantial presence on your shelf.

I’ve had the chance to put the Megazord through its paces, and the Megazord has nice weight to it and doesn’t feel as if it will break at the slightest amount of wear. It also holds its poses quite well, with the joints taking a bit of effort to move without it feeling as if you’re about to break them.

If you prefer to showcase the Zords as a group, they still impress, especially with the more translucent weapons. The only addition this set doesn’t have is the tiny Power Rangers figures that are in scale with the Zords, which isn’t a big deal but still worth noting. You can check out the official description for the Megazord Battle Pack below.

“The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are five ordinary teens chosen to receive amazing abilities. They summon the spirits of their mighty Dinozords and morph into incredible Power Rangers. When Evil Aliens loom large, the Dinozords combine to form an even more colossal battle machine, the Megazord! Build the mighty Megazord with this Combinable Dinozord bundle.

Each of the Dinozords morph together just like they do in the show to build the Megazord! Combines in two modes: Tank Mode and Battle Mode. This set includes the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord, Mastodon Dinozord, Triceratops Dinozord, Sabertooth Tiger Dinozord, Pterodactyl Dinozord, Mega Power Sword, and more! Mighty Morphin Powe Rangers Re-Ignition is a new and improved release of the classic 1993 brand for today’s kids! Collect all of your favorite Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from Playmates Toys.”

