New One Piece Funko Pops Includes Saint Jaygarcia Saturn In His Beast Form

One Piece has been one of the Top 3 most popular anime for a while, but now that the Netflix live-action series has done so well, more and more fans are flocking over. Last week, Hot Topic launched a new One Piece collection, which is a good indicator that a lot of new merch is going to drop for fans as the new season inches closer. Funko is adding fuel to the fire with 3 new One Piece Funko Pops, including the Saint J Saturn Jumbo Pop, a 10-inch tall Pop figure of the immortal Elder in his beast form, a horrific combination of a spider and a man.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of that, Shanks is also included as a Pop Plus figure with more detail than a standard Pop. Rounding out the wave is a fairly standard Sabo Pop figure. If you’re hoping to snag some of these figures, head to Entertainment Earth here to pre-order. Direct Amazon links are available via the list below.

One Piece Funko Pop Pre-Orders

One Piece Sabo Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – See here on Amazon

One Piece Shanks Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Plus – See here on Amazon

One Piece Saint Jaygarcia Saturn Jumbo 10-Inch Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – See here on Amazon

Netflix One Piece Season 2

Netflix’s One Piece has officially set the date for season 2. The new season’s episodes will premiere on March 10th, and it’s been rumored there will be 8 episodes, much like season 1. Arcs like Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island, all from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, are said to be the focus of season 2’s plot. With those arcs, we can be sure we’re about to get some action-filled adventure. We can also be sure we’re about to meet one of the best characters in the series, a fan-favorite and another member of the Straw Hat Pirates, Tony Tony Chopper. While it can’t be said yet how that’s going to happen or in what way, we’re pretty certain he’s going to make an appearance.

Adapting possibly the longest anime out there into an 8-episode season of TV is bound to be difficult. With those challenges in mind, the team behind the adaptation has created something unique and faithful, something the fans can love alongside the original. Season 2 returns on March 10th.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest anime news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!