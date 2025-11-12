Star Wars The Vintage Collection Jabba the Hutt and Denizens Sets Get Reissues

It’s Star Wars: Return of the Re-issues this week. Following several re-releases in their Marvel Legends and Transformers lineups, Hasbro has turned their attention to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. It starts with the 2023 Jabba the Hutt Playset inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and continues Star Wars: The Vintage Collection: Court Denizens which brings together 3.75-inch figures of Velken Tezeri, Taym Dren-garen, Ree-Yees, and Tessek (Squid Head) to supplement the Jabba playset.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of both re-issues along with a gallery of images and direct pre-order links. These kind of reissues tend to go quickly, so reserve a copy while you can. Also keep in mind that both re-releases will ship in June, and you won’t be charged until they’re on the way to your doorstep.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Re-Issue Pre-Orders

Star Wars The Vintage Collection: Jabba the Hutt Set (Star Wars: Return of the Jedi) / $99.99 with free shipping / See here at Entertainment Earth : The set includes three figures: Jabba the Hutt, Salacious B. Crumb, and the smelter droid 8D8. It also comes with a ton of accessories, including an armrest, soft goods pillows, rugs.nthe aquarium, the hookah pipe set piece, and various food and drink items.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection: Court Denizens / $79.99 with free shipping / See here at Entertainment Earth: Includes 3.75-inch figures of Velken Tezeri, Taym Dren-garen, Ree-Yees, and Tessek (Squid Head) as four individually carded figures with accessories.

Star Wars Life Day 2025 Lightsaber Hilt Replica Releases

In other Star Wars merch news, Star Wars Life Day 2025 is coming up on November 17th and it will include new lightsaber hilt replica releases from Disney. Starting at 8am PT / 11 am ET, be ready and waiting here at The Disney Store to get your hands on the lightsaber inspired by The Stranger in the Disney+ series The Acolyte and the solo Baylan Skoll lightsaber inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka. Details on these ligthsaber releases and other items set to launch at The Disney Store for Star Wars Life Day can be found right here at Comicbook.