Massive Transformers Power of the Primes Predaking Figure Set Returns After 7 Years

Hasbro’s supermassive Transformers Generations Power of the Primes Titan Class Predaking figure launched in 2018 as a set that included five smaller Voyager class Predacon figures that combine to form an 18-inch tall Predaking. It’s been sold out for ages, but it is available at retail once again for what we assume will be a very limited engagement. At the time of writing you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $229.99 with free shipping slated for April 2026 (you won’t be charged until it ships)

Granted, the original Predaking release was priced at $169.99, so inflation / tariffs and so on have hit this one pretty hard. However, the current $230 price tag is a lot better than picking it up on eBay where you would have had to pay between $300 and $400 to get your hands on one.

Transformers Generations Power of the Primes Predaking Details

As noted, this Titan Class Predaking figure set includes 5 Voyager Class Predacon figures: Divebomb, Headstrong, Rampage, Razorclaw, and Torox. Each of the 7-inch scale figures convert from robot to beast and can be combined to form the 18-inch Predaking figure. It also includes a special edition Onyx Prime Prime Master figure that can be inserted into the included Onyx Matrix accessory. To top it all off, a poster is also included. The set is still the largest figure ever released in the Transformers: Generations Power of the Primes lineup.

