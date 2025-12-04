Stranger Things Season 5 Inspires Stunning New Displate Wall Art

The Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things made its return to streaming last week, kicking off Season 5 of the show that wraps up with an epic series finale on New Year’s Eve. Yes, the show itself is coming to a close, but the franchise will live on in other forms – like new LEGO sets and this awesome collection of new metal posters from Displate.

Check out the 1000 unit Limited Edition One Last Adventure Displate ($149), a red metallic poster with Eleven and the gang on the front, preparing for their last adventure. It features hidden nods Dungeons & Dragons, Vecna, and more. There’s also the $49.99 Hawkins Last Dance poster and set of artist collaborations with Brazilian pop artist Butcher Billy and Steven Rhodes that you can check out via the links below.

Stranger Things Returns

Netflix’s sci-fi series has been gone from our screens for nearly 3 years, and a long hiatus like that means the audience might be extra critical. According to Comicbook’s Catherine Delgado,

“… the show is now facing a level of pressure few series ever do: justifying nearly three years of waiting, a massive marketing campaign, and the promise of a “worthy” finale. Especially considering the history of huge TV productions that ended up disappointing (no one forgets Game of Thrones), we’ve already learned that it’s complicated to give a final verdict on whether the series is completely perfect at this point.

Stranger Things has been through a lot: it’s had its praise, but also its fair share of criticism. And for the finale, on top of all the hype, there were promises from the Duffer Brothers. So it’s really a matter of waiting to see how it all plays out. But based on what’s been released so far, you can definitely get a sense of whether the long wait was worth it.”

