Pokemon Fans Can “Catch” This Limited Target Collection Starting Next Month

It’s time to revisit your Pokemon obsession, and just in time to kick off summer!

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Target is dropping a limited exclusive Pokemon collection next month, and if you know anything about how these things go, you already know the drill: blink too long, and it’s gone.

Whether you’re a lifelong Trainer who still remembers their first TCG booster pack or a collector who’s been building a Pokemon shrine in the corner of your living room, this one’s worth circling on your calendar.

What’s in the Collection?

The Target-exclusive Pokemon lineup is shaping up to be a drop that blends nostalgia with that satisfying “I actually found it” rush, which, if you’re a Pokemon TCG collector, you know all too well when it comes to availability at Target.

It’s a full 30th anniversary celebration co-created exclusively with Pokemon Company International, and Target is the only U.S. mass retailer that can say that. The collection spans more than 100 items across apparel, accessories, home goods, food and beverage, and novelty items, rolling out in two separate drops: the first wave of approximately 65 items hits Target stores May 2 and online May 3, with a second drop following June 6.

Fan-favorite Pokemon like Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, and Gengar get a bit of a reimagining throughout, but the details are what make this feel special. The team behind the collection is made up of actual longtime Pokemon fans, and it shows. There are “if you know, you know” touches baked into the designs for the fans who’ve been here since the beginning.

Standout pieces include the Kanto-themed Pokemon Starter Pullover Jacket (a first-of-its-kind item), binder-inspired Trapper Keepers, Pokeball kickballs, Lip Smacker lip balms, Butterfree hair clips, and more. The collection also taps into serious nostalgia through collaborations with legacy brands like Mead, Caboodles, Lip Smacker, and Starter, bridging the gap between past and present in a way that’ll hit hard for any 90s kid.

Nearly half the assortment is priced under $20, with items starting at just $3.50, so there’s something here for every level of fan.

Target has a solid track record with Pokemon exclusives. If you’ve ever tried to snag one of their previous limited runs, you know the shelves don’t stay stocked for long.

How to Actually Get Your Hands on It

Here’s your game plan. Keep a close eye on Target’s website and app. Online inventory tends to update early, and you can often snag items before they hit the physical floor. Setting up a Target Circle account (if you haven’t already) doesn’t hurt either, since members sometimes get early access or bonus perks on high-demand drops.

If you’re going in-store, go early. Like, really early. Select locations, such as Target SoHo in New York City, will host immersive in-store experiences with themed displays, giveaways, and photo opportunities. Limited collections at Target move fast, especially anything Pokemon-branded. It’s not a competitive sport… but it kind of is.

You don’t have to be a hardcore collector to appreciate a well-timed, well-designed Pokemon drop. Whether you’re in it for the nostalgia, the merch, or just the thrill of the catch, this Target collection is shaping up to be one of the more exciting retail moments for Pokemon fans heading into summer.