Terrifier 3 Funko Pops Add a Festive Art the Clown Exclusive

It’s Halloween, and Funko is continuing their Scare Fair with a new exclusive Pop figure inspired by Terrifier 3. This time around it’s Art the Clown in a festive and fun Christmas ensemble that’s sure to delight the children. The figure is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can pick up right here until it sells out. But that’s not all!

A couple of weeks back, Funko launched a Terrifier 3 Art the Clown Pop with the chance to score a rare black light Chase version. Black light Funko Pops are awesome, so we expect that collectors will buy multiples just to make sure that they get one. Then there’s Victoria (played by Samantha Scaffidi) who’s finally getting a Pop figure in the collection. And what a Pop it is!

Funko Pop doesn’t hold back with the Victoria Funko Pop, which features a disfigured Victoria Heyes sitting on a pile of gore with Art the Clown’s head in her arms. It’s one of the most intense Pops Funko has ever made, and the only place you get one is here at Entertainment Earth.

Terrifier 3 was a huge success in theaters, and if you want to watch all of the over-the-top blood and gore in the highest quality possible, you’ll want to grab the film on 4K Blu-ray. If you want to take things a step further, a Collector’s Edition Steelbook variant is available with a bloody, black and white Art the Clown cover. If you’re willing to go the distance, a limited edition Amazon exclusive Collector’s Box set is available here on Amazon for $95.99 that comes with some fantastic extras, like a lenticular sllipcover, Art the Clown mini mask, a barf bag, and more.