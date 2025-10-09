Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Is Up for Pre-Order

Tim Burton’s beloved film Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder first arrived in theaters in December 1990, which means that the film will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year. Disney will be delivering a big gift for fans in the form of the first ever 4K UHD Blu-ray release for Edward Scissorhands this Halloween. What’s more, it has an absolutely stunning Limited Edition Steelbook case. UPDATE: The Steelbook is now up for pre-order here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

Disney notes that the restoration will include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, though it appears that the bonus features are legacy, with a behind-the-scenes featurette and audio commentary from director Tim Burton and composer Danny Elfman. Still the restoration is the star of the show here, as is the beautiful Steelbook cover, which features Kim’s face reflected in shattered glass on the front. On the back, she’s also reflected on Edward’s blades as he timidly peeks between them. The interior includes a gorgeous illustration of Edward descending a staircase.

The 2-disc Edward Scissorhands 4K Blu-ray release also includes the film on Blu-ray and Digital. As a limited edition, it will eventually sell out, and given the popularity of the film and the awesome cover, we would expect that to happen sooner rather than later. Pre-orders are now live here on Amazon and here at Walmart priced at $39.99. The film will arrive on your doorstep October 28th, which means that you have a Halloween watch party to plan.

Edward Scissorhands will also hit digital retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home on October 28th.

Note that Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride also made its 4K Blu-ray debut just a few days ago on September 23rd. Unlike the Edward Scissorhands release, it was made available on Day 1 in both 4K Steelbook and standard 4K Blu-ray flavors. Presumably, Edward Scissorhands will also get a standard 4K release at some point after the Steelbook sells out.