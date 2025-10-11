Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime With Megatron Arm Figure Revealed at NYCC 2025 (Exclusive)

Roll out, Autobots! Transformers is in the spotlight this week as Hasbro has brought new figures to New York Comic Con 2025. Comicbook has the exclusive reveal of the comics-inspired Transformers Studio Series Skybound Energon Universe Optimus Prime, which includes Megatron’s Fusion Cannon arm. Everything you need to know to get your hands on it can be found below

Inspired by Skybound Entertainment’s Transformers comics, the new figure captures the heroic moment in Transformers #4 (2023) where Optimus Prime suffers a badly damaged arm in a battle with Skywarp and the Decepticons, but uses the Matrix of Leadership to power a hospital and save the patients instead of fixing himself. Fortunately, Ratchet salvaged Megatron’s severed arm (with Fusion Cannon) and grafts it onto Optimus Prime. That’s what you call an upgrade in my book.

Transformers Studio Series Skybound Energon Universe Optimus Prime Pre-Orders

Naturally, the new 7.25-inch Leader Scale figure can transform between robot and truck modes (with cannon integration in both). It also features multiple points of articulation, so you can reenact the moment from the comics. Fans can pre-order the figure starting today, October 11 at 2:30 PM ET here at Hasbro Pulse for $79.99 where the figure is being sold exclusively. Read on for photos and additional information.

TRANSFORMERS STUDIOS SERIES SKYBOUND ENERGON UNIVERSE OPTIMUS PRIME – Retail Price: $79.99| Pre-order on here at 2:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT exclusively on Hasbro Pulse | Available Fall 2026

Hasbro at New York Comic Con 2025

This new Optimus Prime is just the latest Hasbro release from New York Comic-Con, which has already included big ticket collectible drops for action figure lines like Transformers, Star Wars Black Series, Marvel Legends, and G.I. Joe. If you’re hoping to get your hands on some of these guys, head here to keep your eye on all available links.

In related news, when it comes to the future of Transformers films, apparently there’s going to be many, many more. Michael Bay, the original director of the first 5, incredibly popular, Transformers films has already signed on to come back for more films. This will bring his hiatus from the franchise to an end. Back in June, rumours were also circulated that Transformers One director Josh Cooley had been given control of his own Transformers movie. Whether that last one is true or not, it seems that Paramount is ready to dive back into this franchise, and they’re ready to tackle Transformers’ lack-of-money problem with some different solutions. I for one would love to see the franchise come out on top. Comicbook’s own Kofi Outlaw talks here about how these Skybound Entertainment comics and the Energon Universe could be the next big Transformers thing. Maybe that could be how Transformers bounced back.

