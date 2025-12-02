Tron: Ares 4K Blu-ray And Digital Release Dates Unveiled (Pre-Orders Live)

Tron: Ares was a box office disappointment, there’s no getting around that. However, the Rotten Tomatoes score for the film, especially among audiences, is respectable. It’s also in line with previous installments in the trilogy. Combine that with the fact that Disney couldn’t keep the new Tron and Tron: Legacy 4K Steelbooks in stock at launch, and you have the recipe for a cult favorite that will do well on home video. If you’re on board to complete the trilogy, we have all of the details you need about the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release dates below.
Tron: Ares will launch first on Digital December 2 on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD release will follow on January 6, 2026. Naturally, a limited edition Steelbook will be up for grabs for you to pair with the previous releases (if you were lucky enough to actually find them outside of third parties). Pre-orders for these physical media releases are expected to go live here on Amazon and here at Walmart in the coming days. UPDATE: Pre-orders are now live at both retailers. Read on for a look at the cover artwork and full breakdown of the special features.
Tron: Ares Blu-ray Special Features
- Deleted Scenes
- Seth’s Date
- Burning Man
- Lisberger Cameo
- Featurettes:
- The Journey To Tron: Ares: Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of Tron: Ares.
- Lightcycles On The Loose: Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to.
- The Artistry Of Tron: Ares: Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating Tron: Ares. The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid.
- Cast Conversations: Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy.
- The Legacy Of Tron: Decades after Tron first took the world by storm, and with Tron: Legacy in between, there’s loads of nostalgia to mine for Tron: Ares. Catch some clever easter eggs and noteworthy cameos as this enduring franchise continues to leave its mark.