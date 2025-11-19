You’re Invited To The Spider-Man and MJ Funko Pop Wedding

Funko has new Marvel Pop figures on tap for this Wednesday release day, and the star of the show is definitely the Spider-Man and Mary Jane 2-pack. It includes both Spider-Man and MJ tying the knot. You’ll noticed that they’re wearing wedding rings, though it appears that MJ’s is on the wrong hand. Spider-Man is also in his work uniform, which doesn’t seem appropriate. A tux or a top hat would have really been fantastic here. Granted, the look is comics-accurate to The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21, which was published in 1987.

The 2-pack will definitely be on my own holiday wish list, but there’s more where that came from. The main Marvel wave of the day features Wolverine, Iron Man, and Spider-Man in a black-and-white sketched style deco. It really works for comic-book inspired figures. If you feel the same way I do then head to Entertainment Earth here to pre-order. Direct links for Amazon can be found below.

In other retro Spider-Man merch news, Hasbro recently launched a huge wave of figures in their Marvel Legends collection that included Spider-Man 2099, Cardiac, Hypno-Hustler, Marvel’s Owl, Uncanny Spider-Man (Nightcrawler), and Spider-Venom. Pre-orders for those figures are still available here on Amazon at the time of writing with a release date set for Februrary.



