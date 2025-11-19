When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

You’re Invited To The Spider-Man and MJ Funko Pop Wedding

Funko has new Marvel Pop figures on tap for this Wednesday release day, and the star of the show is definitely the Spider-Man and Mary Jane 2-pack. It includes both Spider-Man and MJ tying the knot. You’ll noticed that they’re wearing wedding rings, though it appears that MJ’s is on the wrong hand. Spider-Man is also in his work uniform, which doesn’t seem appropriate. A tux or a top hat would have really been fantastic here. Granted, the look is comics-accurate to The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21, which was published in 1987.

The 2-pack will definitely be on my own holiday wish list, but there’s more where that came from. The main Marvel wave of the day features Wolverine, Iron Man, and Spider-Man in a black-and-white sketched style deco. It really works for comic-book inspired figures. If you feel the same way I do then head to Entertainment Earth here to pre-order. Direct links for Amazon can be found below.

In other retro Spider-Man merch news, Hasbro recently launched a huge wave of figures in their Marvel Legends collection that included Spider-Man 2099, Cardiac, Hypno-Hustler, Marvel’s Owl, Uncanny Spider-Man (Nightcrawler), and Spider-Venom. Pre-orders for those figures are still available here on Amazon at the time of writing with a release date set for Februrary.

