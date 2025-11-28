The Monster High Edward Scissorhands Doll Will Be Controversial, But Sell Out Anyway (Review)

Mattel is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Tim Burton’s iconic Edward Scissorhands with a new doll in their Monster High Skullcollector lineup. They were kind enough to send us a copy of the doll to check out first hand, and we think it puts Johhny Depp’s style to shame, though the Monster High Alien Xenomorph doll that launched last month is a very hard act to follow. We also know that Tim Burton fans can be a passionate and picky bunch, so we expect to see some pushback on the design choices. Let’s get into it.

The Edward Scissorhands Monster High doll is sporting a faux-leather bodysuit with buckle straps, a mechanical heart headband, scissorhands (of course) and a sheer skirt that is symmetrical to her wild hairstyle. It also includes knee-high boots with heels that are Easter egg nods to the dinosaur topiary and the ice angel sculpture in the film. The figure also comes with a stand and a certificate of authenticity. It measures 10.5 inches tall with 11 points of articulation.

This is the first time I’ve really had an opportunity to examine one of these Monster High Skullcollector collab figures in person, and I can understand why they are such highly sought after collectibles. Though this doesn’t feel like a premium figure in terms of materials, I can certainly appreciate how this would be a prized display piece. I like it personally, but I can also see how some Tim Burton fans might take issue with the “cutesy” eyes and the decision to use a Ghoul mold over a Manster among other nitpicks with the design and packaging.

In other words, I expect this to be something of a controversial release, but if you’re a collector, you know the drill. These Monster High Skullcollector releases have the tendency to sell out in a heartbeat, and that will likely be the case with the Edward Scissorhands (though we don’t expect it to fly as fast as the Xenomorph doll did). If you want to try your luck getting one for the $70 list price, you’ll need to have a membership and be ready and waiting well before the launch time of December 4th at 9am PT / 12pm ET right here at Mattel Creations. There will be a limit of 2 dolls per customer.

Edward Scissorhands Launches on 4K Blu-ray

What I’m sure everyone can agree on is that Edward Scissorhands finally coming to 4K Blu-ray for the 35th anniversary is a very good thing. Plus, the Steelbook case is absolutely stunning. The Steelbook is in-stock and shipping now here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

Disney notes that the restoration will include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, though it appears that the bonus features are legacy, with a behind-the-scenes featurette and audio commentary from director Tim Burton and composer Danny Elfman. Still the restoration is the star of the show here, as is the beautiful Steelbook cover, which features Kim’s face reflected in shattered glass on the front. On the back, she’s also reflected on Edward’s blades as he timidly peeks between them. The interior includes a gorgeous illustration of Edward descending a staircase.