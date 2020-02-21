The Haunting of Bly Manor Wraps Production

One of the biggest hits in the horror world in 2018 was Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, whose success ultimately earned it a new season, with creator Mike Flanagan taking to Twitter to confirm that shooting on The Haunting of Bly Manor had officially wrapped. While both seasons of the series are adapted from well-known stories, fans still feel like they've been kept in the dark about what to expect from this new adventure, with this confirmation sure to excite fans with the mere notion that the follow-up season is that much closer to completion. The Haunting of Bly Manor is expected to land on Netflix later this year.

"That’s a wrap on The Haunting of Bly Manor," Flanagan shared on Twitter. "Congratulations to the cast and crew, the familiar faces and the new, and congratulations to the filmmakers who came on board to make this season their own."

The new season of the series takes place at Bly Manor, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

The new season of the series sees Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel all returning, who are joined by newcomers Rahul Kohli, T'Nia Miller, and Amelia Eve. With the new season exploring an all-new storyline, the events won't connect to previously-seen characters.

One difference with this new season is that, rather than Flanagan directing all the episodes, it will be helmed by directors Yolanda Ramke & Ben Howling (Netflix's Cargo), Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween).

Despite the expectations, Jackon-Cohen previously claimed that the new season surpassed the accomplishments of the debut season.

"I feel like there's a sniper from Netflix, I have to be so careful about what I say," Jackson-Cohen joked with ComicBook.com about the new season. "It's truly kind of phenomenal what Mike's done with the second season. It's weird, because I think the first one, we were so, not shocked, but it was overwhelming how well it was received and, globally, how massive it became. And so how do you approach a second season and make it just as good, if not better? And Mike's kind of done it. I go back up in about 20 minutes back to Vancouver to continue and we wrap next week so it will be out by the end of the year. I really, really hope people like it."

Stay tuned for details on The Haunting of Bly Manor.

