Stephen King has earned his reputation as a great American author. King was a child of the ’50s who came of age in the ’60s, so his stories often had that sense of twisted classic Americana. We all recognized the world he was writing in – it was the one we lived in or if we were younger, saw on TV – we knew the people he wrote but then the twist would come, showing the foulness underneath it all. IT is a perfect example of everything King does so well. Derry is both the stereotypical Maine town and Hell on Earth, a place where all the shadows hide infinite darkness, one that reaches out and snares the heart. At the center of it all was Pennywise and 36 years ago, we finally got to see the clown in live-action.

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King in the ’80s was the definition of prolific, partly because of a certain vice that gave him lots of energy to write. IT was written in the midst of his addictions and it definitely read like it. However, readers loved it and it became one of the horror books of the ’80s and ’90s (I remember friends reading it all the time), so when it was announced that we would be getting an adaptation, fans were thrilled. IT was one of the scariest movies on network TV – its success led to more of King’s work getting adapted on ABC – and it gave a whole generation a fear of clowns, thanks to one stellar performance.

Tim Curry Embodied Pennywise and Terrified a Whole Generation

Image Courtesy of ABC Networks

So, I was an ’80s kid and a teen in the ’90s. Like every kid, I was aware of the things that other kids were scared of, because we all talked about it and messed with each other, and one thing that I encountered only rarely was a fear of clowns. However, and I know this is anecdotal and you don’t have to believe me, everyone I knew with a fear of clowns had read IT at some point. Pennywise the Clown was one of the most terrifying creatures in fiction and he definitely had an effect on younger readers.

When it was announced that IT was going to be adapted for network TV, most fans of the book were both happy and a little disappointed. The disappointment came from the fact that the movie was going to have to be a heavily sanitized version of the book, especially since it was airing on the Disney-owned ABC. IT was one of King’s more gruesome books and Pennywise’s actions in the stories were brutal to the extreme, rendered in all their horrid detail. Fans were sad they weren’t going to see all of that onscreen.

However, casting director Reuben Cannon made the best possible choice to play the clown of all our nightmares in Tim Curry. The British actor was well-known and beloved in 1992, the kind of actor that everyone loved in whatever he was in. His turn as the main villain of the flim Legend showed that he could play evil with bone-chilling accuracy, showing his versatility. Curry stepped into the role of Pennywise and just embodied it, as only a great actor can. King may have created the monstrous clown, but it was Curry who figured out what he would be in live-action.

The best actors lose themselves completely in their role, to the extent that you can’t recognize them. Tim Curry was a handsome, charming, erudite man and he disappeared completely into Pennywise. He took everything that clowns did to entertain children and twisted it, with Curry finding new ways to show that clowns weren’t funny, actually, they were blood-curdling monsters who would tear you limb from limb at any second. That was Tim Curry as Pennywise and it helped make the IT miniseries into much watch TV.

My friends and I all watched it the night each episode released and a funny thing happened at school in the days ahead – a lot of people were talking about how scary clowns were. Suddenly, that phobia that I only rarely encountered became something of a epidemic. It was a turning point in the perception of clowns. The fear of clowns had always been there, but it’s one of those phobias that was mocked a lot. Kids like me grew up watching Bozo the Clown on WGN, so for a lot of us, the fear of clowns was weird because we felt there was nothing to be afraid of.

After Tim Curry as Pennywise, all of that changed. Speaking of Bozo, Curry’s Pennywise’s appearance was based on the famous clown, which is why the role worked so well in frightening viewers. We had grown up with a clown that looked like Pennywise, so to see that twisted into something terrifying was a big change that also tickled a certain part of our brains. I have a feeling that Curry and director Tommy Lee Wallace did this on purpose, taking one of the most well-known children’s entertainers of the past and using it as a starting point.



IT was a smashing success, even if the critical reception was mixed. It aired during November sweeps week and it certainly swept. Part One was in 17.5 million homes, and Part Two actually increased viewership by two million. While I can’t one hundred percent say it was word of mouth about Curry’s performance as Pennywise that got those viewers, I think the proof is in the cultural cachet his interpretation of the character has. He made an entire generation afraid of clowns, to the extent that it’s become a much more common phobia.

Tim Curry’s Pennywise Set the Bar in the Stratosphere for Other Evil Clowns

Image Courtesy of ABC Networks

IT would get a second adaptation in 2017 with Chapter Two hitting in 2019. Bill Skarsgård played Pennywise and he did a great job, with the prequel series IT: Welcome to Derry about to return for a second season. While the movie and series is better than the original miniseries in a lot of ways, there’s one thing missing – Tim Curry. For an entire generation of Stephen King fans, Curry’s Pennywise is the canon version. As good as Skarsgård’s version is – and he’s very good – he will never be Curry.

It’s honestly hard to describe to you how big IT was. I know you’ve read the phrase “entire generation” numerous times in your life and it was hyperbole, but in this case, it fits. Curry’s Pennywise was so good, so scary, that even in a sanitized version of the tale, he was still bloodcurdling. He made the miniseries legendary, almost singlehandedly making a whole generation afraid of clowns.

What did you think of Curry’s performance as Pennywise? Did it play a formative role in making you afraid of clowns? Sound off in the comment section below.